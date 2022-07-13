ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Amazon Echo dot is the cheapest it’s ever been this Prime Day

By Steve Hogarty
 2 days ago

Amazon Prime Day is picking up steam, and we’re already spotting great deals on tech , games consoles , booze , fitness equipment and more.

Of particular interest to shoppers every year is the retail giant’s own range of Amazon devices and smart home gadgets, which includes the newest Amazon Echo dot speaker (was £49.99, now £19.99, Amazon.co.uk ). Right now, the Echo dot has 60 per cent off and is the cheapest it’s ever been.

Designed to help you and your family out around the home, the voice-activated speaker can answer any burning questions you’ve got, set timers and reminders, play music and games, read bedtime stories and guide you through step-by-step recipes.

If you’ve not yet been bitten by the smart speaker bug, there’s no better time to take one for a spin. This limited Prime Day deal knocks £30 off the price of the Amazon Echo dot.

Also on offer is the Amazon Echo dot with clock (was £59.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk ), which has a gently illuminated digital alarm clock display and fits nicely on a bedside table.

Amazon Echo dot (4th gen): Was £49.99, now £19.99: Amazon.co.uk

The price of the current-generation Echo dot smart speaker is reduced by a massive 60 per cent this Amazon Prime Day, meaning you can pick one up for less than £20. Just like other gadgets in the Echo range, the Echo dot features the disarmingly helpful Alexa voice assistant, which can be used to play music, set timers, control smart home devices and much more besides.

We featured the dot in our round-up of the best smart speakers , with our reviewer saying: “If you’re an Alexa user, or dipping your toe into the world of smart speakers, it is a great choice for a non-invasive speaker that produces great sound and slots nicely into the Amazon ecosystem.”

Amazon Echo dot with clock (4th gen): Was £59.99, now £29.99: Amazon.co.uk

This is essentially the same speaker as the Echo dot featured above (£19.99, Amazon.co.uk ), except this model sports a digital clock behind the speaker’s mesh cover. This makes it way more useful as an alarm clock on a bedside table, while it retains all of the same voice-assistant smarts as the basic model.

Like the basic model, the Echo dot with clock is also discounted for Prime Day. Right now the speaker is half-price at £29.99.

