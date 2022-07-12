ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

On this day in 2009: Anderson and Panesar steer England to unlikely Ashes draw

By Pa Sport Staff
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EjvGT_0gcQEhto00

Last-wicket pair James Anderson and Monty Panesar delivered a defiant partnership to secure a thrilling draw for England in the opening Ashes Test on this day in 2009.

Dominated by Australia for the majority of the match in Cardiff , England produced a determined display to salvage a draw just as they seemed set to subside to a comprehensive defeat.

Having slipped to 70 for five in the morning session of the final day to face the prospect of a humiliating innings defeat, Durham all-rounder Paul Collingwood spearheaded England’s stunning fightback with a magnificent 74 spanning 343 minutes at the crease.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OjOkn_0gcQEhto00

But with a minimum of 11.3 overs remaining and England still trailing Australia by six runs, Collingwood fell to a juggling catch at gully to leave England’s slim prospects resting on Anderson and Panesar.

Neither player has much pedigree with a bat in their hands but the pair repelled 69 deliveries and defied Australia’s best efforts for 40 minutes to provide a memorable finish for a crowd who gave them a standing ovation at the end of every over they survived.

Anderson ended unbeaten with 21 runs from 53 balls with Panesar also holding firm on seven not out from 35 deliveries as England would ultimately go on to regain the Ashes with a 2-1 series win.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

How to watch World Athletics Championships online and on TV

The World Athletics Championships get underway in Eugene’s Hayward Field on Friday, kicking off 10 days of international competition that will see Great Britain’s track and field stars attempt to make their mark on the global stage. Dina Asher-Smith and Katarina Johnson-Thompson are among those defending their titles from Doha three years ago, while Keely Hodgkinson and Laura Muir will be looking to add to their success at the Tokyo Olympics. Sydney McLaughlin and Christian Coleman will be the leading US hopes, while the international sprint talent will be highlighted by Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shericka Jackson and Lamont Marcell Jacobs. There...
EUGENE, OR
The Independent

Kenny Shiels: It would be a massive failure if England do not win Euro 2022

Northern Ireland boss Kenny Shiels insisted it would be a “massive failure” if England did not win Euro 2022 after seeing his side brushed aside by the host nation. The Lionesses cruised to a 5-0 victory over Shiels’ side at St Mary’s Stadium on Friday night to finish top of Group A with a 100 per cent record and cement their place among the tournament favourites.
SPORTS
The Independent

Great Britain suffer mixed 4x400m relay disappointment on opening day of Worlds

Great Britain failed to reach the final of the mixed 4x400m relay on the opening day of the World Championships.Joe Brier, Zoey Clark, Alex Haydock-Wilson and Laviai Nielsen clocked three minutes 14.75 seconds in Eugene on Friday.It meant they finished sixth in their heat at Hayward Field, ninth fastest and out of any qualification positions.The GB & NI mixed 4x400m relay team finished 6th in their heat, missing out on a place in the final.#WhereItStarts #WorldAthleticsChamps #WCHOregon22 pic.twitter.com/ogKaqS595R— British Athletics (@BritAthletics) July 15, 2022Haydock-Wilson, who ran a poor third leg, said: “I take full accountability for that, huge sorry to...
SPORTS
The Independent

Bevan French scores Super League record seven tries as Wigan thrash Hull

Wigan winger Bevan French broke the Super League record for most tries in a single game as he crossed for seven as they ran riot in a 60-0 win over Hull FC.Australian French, who is out of contract at the end of the season, scored four tries in the first half before grabbing three more to break Lesley Vainikolo’s record that has stood since September 2005.Jai Field, who had a hand in three of French’s first-half scores, ran the length of the field to score his first try before adding a second following great work from Patrick Mago and Cade...
RUGBY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Monty Panesar
Person
Paul Collingwood
The Independent

Euro 2022: Who are England playing and who is in their group?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge.“I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big stage...
SPORTS
The Independent

Tiger Woods in tears as he walks down 18th hole at St Andrews for possibly the last time

Tiger Woods shed tears as he walked down the 18th hole at St Andrews for what may be the final time in his career.The 46-year-old is still not fully recovered from a serious car crash last year, but was determined to play back at the home of golf where he won two of his three Open Championships. However, he struggled over the first two rounds at the Open on Thursday and Friday and missed the cut to bring his tournament to an early end. In what may have been his final competitive appearance on The Old Course, his playing partners...
GOLF
The Independent

Millions braced for record-breaking heat as ‘national emergency’ threatens disruption

England is being put in the highest level national emergency measure for the first time because of hot weather, as predicted record temperatures are set to bring a risk of heat-related illness and death even among the fit and healthy.Some schools will close during the potential 40C heat as health leaders said pressure on the NHS would be “extreme” with severe bed shortages, while passengers on many rail routes are being urged not to travel.With forecasters giving an 80 per cent chance that the UK’s 38.7C record temperature will be topped on Monday or Tuesday, the UK Health Security...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#On This Day#The Ashes
The Independent

Sophia Dunkley helps England seal ODI series victory with maiden century

Sophia Dunkley’s maiden hundred for England helped inflict a crushing 114-run defeat on South Africa in Bristol to secure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match one-day international series.Dunkley made the most of her recent promotion to number three to smash 107 from 93 balls with Tammy Beaumont, Emma Lamb and Nat Sciver also hitting half-centuries.It helped England post 337 for five and Charlie Dean’s four-fer ensured South Africa fell well short of their target with the tourists dismissed for 223 at the end of the 41st over to give Heather Knight’s side victory in the ODI series.Beaumont (58) and...
WORLD
The Independent

Euro 2022 TV schedule: Where can I watch the games?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England have the chance to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge. “I am excited by what is possible for this group. We all know this is a huge opportunity and it is one we have to grab with both hands,” Wiegman said after naming her final squad for the tournament.“The chance to represent the nation on such a big...
SOCCER
The Independent

England vs Northern Ireland LIVE: Euro 2022 result and final score as Alessia Russo adds to Beth Mead goal

England made it three wins out of three at Euro 2022 as the tournament hosts defeated Northern Ireland 5-0 at St Mary’s Stadium.Having already qualified for the quarter-finals as group winners, England named an unchanged team for the third match in a row but Northern Ireland defended well in the opening stages to frustrate the Lionesses.Northern Ireland were already unable to progress to the knockout stages but it took until Fran Kirby’s excellent strike on 40 minutes for England to take the lead, and it was swiftly followed by Beth Mead’s fifth goal of the tournament.England made three changes...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Alessia Russo’s instant impact helps England to five-star win over Northern Ireland

England wanted to round off this group by maintaining their rhythm and will enter the knockout stages fully in the groove. With Sarina Wiegman self-isolating after testing positive for Covid-19 and assistant Arjan Veurink taking charge in her place, the only changes were in the dugout and on the scoreboard. The same starting line-up that gave Norway one hell of a beating scored just the five goals this time rather than eight but bent a resilient Northern Ireland to their will all the same.Those who arrived at St Mary’s expecting another mauling would have to wait for it. Though there...
SOCCER
The Independent

Euro 2022 fixtures: Which matches are on today and what time are they?

Euro 2022 is finally underway after the tournament was postponed by a year due to the pandemic. England are aiming to claim victory on home soil after falling short at the semi-final stage in the 2019 World Cup and the Lionesses remain unbeaten since head coach Sarina Wiegman took charge - and Wiegman herself took Netherlands to the final of that tournament.The summer has started well for England with a 1-0 win over Austria, with the boss praising the home support which could prove pivotal throughout the tournament.“It’s a good win, and this start is so important. It gives...
SOCCER
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy