ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Safety, security on minds of those attending San Diego Pride

By Zara Barker
FOX 5 San Diego
FOX 5 San Diego
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44cxkd_0gcQEeFd00

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego Pride Parade is expected to draw hundreds of thousands of people this Saturday.

Pride officials say the FBI, private security and police — both in uniform and street clothes — will “ensure parade and festival attendees and participants have a safe and enjoyable Pride.”

Those anticipating the events said the concern of safety has crossed their mind, but it won’t be stopping them from attending.

“I just think everyone is a little bit apprehensive about it,” said George Schaefer, who plans to be an attendee. “I mean our friends have talked about it, but we can’t let our freedoms just go by the wayside just because of fear. Last parade I was in, they had police officers on the roofs, so I’m sure they will do everything they can to make it safe.”

Sailor who died onboard USS Carl Vinson identified

Sam Turpin, who lives in the Hillcrest neighborhood, is a self-defense instructor and will be participating in Pride events in San Diego for the first time this year.

“It would be worse to let a shooting affect us, where it limits our quality of life,” Turpin said.

On Friday, a Lakeside man was arrested at a downtown Chula Vista block party after a “ghost gun” was recovered on him, according to Chula Vista police. Officers spotted a man with a crossbody bag who was acting suspicious.

Sgt. Anthony Molina said officers found a loaded “ghost gun” on 22-year-old Ralph Fojo. Molina said Fojo was taken into custody that night, but he has since bonded out. His motive remains unclear.

During large events, people should say something if they see something, Molina advises.

For a list of all San Diego pride events, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC 10 News KGTV

'Parks after Dark' launched in 3 San Diego neighborhoods to foster community fun

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego took the first step Thursday in taking back their parks, by launching weeks of planned events full of fun for the entire family. The program, part of Mayor Todd Gloria's "Come Play Outside" initiative, will be held on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights at the City Heights, Linda Vista and Skyline Hills Recreation Centers from 6-9 p.m. from July 14 through Aug. 27.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Voice of San Diego

Before Gay Meant Gay: Meet San Diego’s Early LGBTQ Pioneers

Two progressive, upper-crust women who hosted a former president and first lady at their home at the edge of Balboa Park. A spiritualist who channeled famous composers and built one of the most stunning mansions in San Diego for himself and his companion. A celebrity female impersonator who’s still the talk of East County history buffs. And a La Jolla physician whose stunning secret made front-page news from coast to coast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Sports
San Diego, CA
Government
Local
California Society
City
Chula Vista, CA
Local
California Government
San Diego, CA
Society
Local
California Sports
FOX 5 San Diego

United to end San Diego to LA flights this fall

SAN DIEGO – United Airlines plans to end nonstop flights between the San Diego and Los Angeles airports starting this fall, the company confirmed Friday. The change will be effective as of Oct. 30, a company spokesperson said in an email. While not specifically addressing the shift, the company said it considers several factors in considering the success of an individual route including “customer demand in the local market, resources to support the operation, the needs of our broader network,” among others.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Molina
Person
Carl Vinson
CBS 8

San Diego law enforcement cracking down on theft with new initiative

SAN DIEGO — Law enforcement agencies throughout Southern California and in San Diego are cracking down on catalytic converter thefts, which they said remains a persistent problem. 400% increase. Just this week, two men and one teenager were arrested in Carlsbad for stealing catalytic converters. All three were arrested...
SAN DIEGO, CA
San Diego weekly Reader

San Diego Zoo appeals to out-of-state visitors looking to relax and get unpregnant

“Ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade and handed the issue of reproductive rights over to the states, we’ve seen a huge uptick in people interested in traveling to California in order to procure abortions,” says Marilyn Beastie, director of bio-tourism at the San Diego Zoo. “It helps that Governor Newsom has promised that the state will be a sanctuary for those out-of-state travelers, and will even provide government assistance once they are here. We here at the Zoo realized that we had a unique opportunity to help.
SAN DIEGO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Private Security#Racism
point2homes.com

327 W University Ave, San Diego, San Diego County, CA, 92103

Zoned R-4. This Spanish Revival upgraded home is centrally located in a desirable walkable neighborhood of Hillcrest. Kitchen remodeled with quartz-like countertop, new cabinets, appliances plus tiled bathroom with walk-in shower. In 2019 home was upgraded with new electrical wiring, added installation, beautiful hardwood floors and baseboards, refinished built-in cabinetry and front door, wall heater, ceiling fans, tankless water heater, fresh paint, window treatments, most of the windows replaced. Additional features include laundry room with washer/gas dryer, extra storage, 2-car garage with covered carport and patio. Close to Balboa Park, San Diego Zoo, entertainment, and great restaurants.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NBC Los Angeles

San Diego Wrecking Crew's Attempted Gold Heist Was Foiled: Police

Burglars attempting to break into a gold exchange in San Diego's Grantville neighborhood came up empty in their attempted heist, according to San Diego police. The two-man wrecking crew used a sledgehammer to knock a series of holes in a stucco wall in the rear of a strip mall in the 5800 block of Mission Gorge Road, where the Gold Refinery of San Diego is located. Police said access points were also made into the adjoining businesses, Advanced Printing and Annie's Alterations & Tailoring. The owner of the tailoring shop told NBC 7 that the burglars also broke through her shared wall with the gold exchange.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX 5 San Diego

FOX 5 San Diego

22K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX5SanDiego.com serves San Diego County with local news, sports and weather coverage.

 https://www.fox5sandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy