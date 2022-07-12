ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, TX

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bell, Bosque, Comanche, Coryell, Eastland, Erath, Falls by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-07-12 12:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-12 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bastrop, Travis by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 19:45:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Bastrop; Travis The National Weather Service in Austin San Antonio has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Travis County in south central Texas Northwestern Bastrop County in south central Texas * Until 830 PM CDT. * At 745 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Wyldwood, or 9 miles northwest of Bastrop, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Austin, Bastrop, Austin Bergstrom Int Airport, Cedar Creek, Wyldwood, Camp Swift, Hornsby Bend, Webberville, Phelan, Garfield and Del Valle. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Dallas, Ellis, Hill, Johnson, Tarrant by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 12:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 13:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection get inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Dallas; Ellis; Hill; Johnson; Tarrant The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Eastern Johnson County in north central Texas Southeastern Tarrant County in north central Texas Northwestern Hill County in central Texas Western Ellis County in north central Texas Southwestern Dallas County in north central Texas * Until 115 PM CDT. * At 1215 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Midlothian, moving southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Mansfield, Cedar Hill, Burleson, Waxahachie, Cleburne, Midlothian, Crowley, Kennedale, Everman, Keene, Joshua, Alvarado, Rendon, Ovilla, Venus, Itasca and Grandview. This includes the following highways Interstate 35W between mile markers 4 and 43. Interstate 35E between mile markers 374 and 383, and between mile markers 400 and 402. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Heat Advisory issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Houston, Madison by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-14 04:29:00 CDT Expires: 2022-07-14 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Austin; Brazos; Burleson; Colorado; Grimes; Houston; Madison; Walker; Waller; Washington HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Heat index values up to 110. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 8 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses to occur.
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX

