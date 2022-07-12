Washburn Fire evacuees anxious to return home

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Washburn Fire enters its fifth night, those evacuated still haven’t been able to go back home.

On Monday night, those impacted by the fire were able to get updates from officials during a community meeting at the Oakhurst Community Center.

Officials with Yosemite Fire explained that despite the fire more than doubling in size over the weekend, the fire is 22% contained.

A firefighter working to contain the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park.

It’s been moving predictably, allowing crews to keep the giant sequoias, and people’s homes safe.

“Well, you always worry when there’s a fire in the neighborhood,” said Stephen Vlach, who lives in Wawona. “Most fires take around two weeks to get through, that’s what I’m planning on. Two weeks.”

Residents like Vlach have been becoming increasingly worried about their homes in Wawona, an area that’s been under a mandatory evacuation order since Friday.

“The good thing is that we’ve had no major weather events that have made this fire act erratically and go in different directions… We’ve had no injuries and we’ve had no structures damaged,” explained Mark Ruggiero with Yosemite Fire.

Ruggiero said Yosemite’s superintendent made the choice to use fire retardant, a chemical not often used in national parks as it can be harmful to wildlife.

“She made the decision to say we need to jump on this fire and suppress it in any way we can,” Ruggiero said.

For Vlach and many others, that’s good news, as they sit and wait until they can go back to Wawona, hoping their homes will be there when they return.

“I have a house there that my father gave me that we built together in the 70s, so I don’t really want to lose that house,” Vlach said.

Despite the fire, Yosemite National Park remains open but officials said to expect delays because the Highway 41 entrance is closed.

As of Monday night, the Washburn Fire has scorched 2,720 acres. You can find the latest updates on the fire by clicking here.