ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakhurst, CA

Washburn Fire evacuees anxious to return home

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 3 days ago

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – As the Washburn Fire enters its fifth night, those evacuated still haven’t been able to go back home.

On Monday night, those impacted by the fire were able to get updates from officials during a community meeting at the Oakhurst Community Center.

Officials with Yosemite Fire explained that despite the fire more than doubling in size over the weekend, the fire is 22% contained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LqYb9_0gcQDuAE00
A firefighter working to contain the Washburn Fire in Yosemite National Park.

It’s been moving predictably, allowing crews to keep the giant sequoias, and people’s homes safe.

“Well, you always worry when there’s a fire in the neighborhood,” said Stephen Vlach, who lives in Wawona. “Most fires take around two weeks to get through, that’s what I’m planning on. Two weeks.”

Residents like Vlach have been becoming increasingly worried about their homes in Wawona, an area that’s been under a mandatory evacuation order since Friday.

“The good thing is that we’ve had no major weather events that have made this fire act erratically and go in different directions… We’ve had no injuries and we’ve had no structures damaged,” explained Mark Ruggiero with Yosemite Fire.

Ruggiero said Yosemite’s superintendent made the choice to use fire retardant, a chemical not often used in national parks as it can be harmful to wildlife.

“She made the decision to say we need to jump on this fire and suppress it in any way we can,” Ruggiero said.

For Vlach and many others, that’s good news, as they sit and wait until they can go back to Wawona, hoping their homes will be there when they return.

“I have a house there that my father gave me that we built together in the 70s, so I don’t really want to lose that house,” Vlach said.

Despite the fire, Yosemite National Park remains open but officials said to expect delays because the Highway 41 entrance is closed.

As of Monday night, the Washburn Fire has scorched 2,720 acres. You can find the latest updates on the fire by clicking here.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Washburn Fire evacuees may be able to go home soon

YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – During a community meeting Thursday night, Wawona residents got the news many have been waiting for: Yosemite National Park officials say they may reopen access to Wawona through Highway 41 this weekend. “We believe that likely Sunday morning we will be able to repopulate Wawona with residents and property owners,” Chief […]
WAWONA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Washburn Fire containment drops at Yosemite

Residents of towns at the edge of the Washburn Fire thanked firefighters and asked questions about efforts to get them back into their homes. The fire forced the evacuation of several campsites, and the town of Wawona where officials say about 150 people lived and where hundreds of other tourists to Yosemite National Park were staying.
WAWONA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wawona, CA
City
Yosemite National Park, CA
Local
California Government
Oakhurst, CA
Government
City
Oakhurst, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Retardant#National Parks#Washburn Fire
FOX40

Wildfire closes SR-49 near Sonora

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A wildfire near Sonora in Tuolumne County has closed down both northbound and southbound State Route 49/108, according to Caltrans District 10. The Tuolumne County Sheriff’s Office did call for an evacuation above Southgate Drive at 11:16 a.m. and a 11:24 a.m. the Sonora Police Department lifted the evacuation order. […]
TUOLUMNE COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

The groundbreaking for California's high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
weather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
GV Wire

When Will Fresno Get Some Relief From This Suffocating Heat?

Anyone hoping for relief from the Valley’s run of 100-plus degree temperatures had best be patient. A high-pressure system is expected to bake Fresno with weekend temperatures of at least 107 degrees, and the first chance of dipping below 100 isn’t expected until next Thursday. Unfortunately, any relief...
FRESNO, CA
ABC30 Central Valley

Hidden Adventures: An Amtrak trip to Hanford

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- High gas prices have many of us rethinking summer travel but Amtrak offers a budget-friendly alternative while discovering what Central California has to offer. A short relaxing trek through the countryside where you'll discover history and experience a unique hometown feel in Hanford awaits. Rail passes...
HANFORD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Destination California: Meux Home Museum

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Right in the middle of Downtown Fresno is a house that pays tribute to the Victorian era. The moment you take one step inside the Meux Home Museum, you will travel back over one hundred years to the Victorian era. The house was built by Dr. Thomas Richard Meux. “We’re excited for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy