Electronics

Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro hit all-time low price of $119 in anti-Prime Day deal

By Darragh Murphy
laptopmag.com
 3 days ago

In need of a stellar pair of wireless earbuds with active noise-cancellation and stellar sound quality? The Galaxy Buds Pro are for you — and they just got an $80 discount. Right now, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at just $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab). That's one of the...

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

Digital Trends

Best iPhone deals and sales for July 2022

Are you searching for today’s best iPhone deals? Apple is the most popular smartphone brand in the U.S., despite continued competition from Android phone makers like Samsung and Google (among many others). While Android smartphones combined may command a moderately larger global market share, no single brand alone — not even the Korean tech titan, Samsung — outpaces the venerable iPhone. It’s no secret that iPhones aren’t exactly cheap, but if you need a new one and are hungry for some smartphone deals, we can help. We’ve got a curated handful of the best iPhone deals and carrier offers right now, offering huge savings on everything from the iPhone SE to the iPhone 13. We also include savings available when you buy a recent model new or refurbished iPhone, which can be the best deals of all.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Samsung’s 75-inch Neo QLED TV is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

The Verge Deals team is back in action this week, serving up some excellent savings from across the internet. If you’ve been biding your time on buying a new high-end TV, you may want to check out this day-long discount on the 75-inch model of Samsung’s QN85B Neo QLED TV, which is selling for its lowest price ever. The QN85B usually sells for $2,799.99 but is currently on sale for $2,399.99. While this QLED model may lack the unparalleled contrast and brightness control of pricier OLED models, the QN85B should deliver stellar picture quality and accurate lighting with its Mini LED technology, atop a number of other excellent features.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is a Prime Day doorbuster — the cheapest we've ever seen it

For most people, Android means Samsung, making the Galaxy S phones the envoy of our favorite OS and often the finest that the ecosystem has to offer. Within that already privileged framework, the best of Samsung's best is the Galaxy S22 Ultra. It's big and powerful, equipped with an S-Pen stylus, some of the latest and fastest internals, and a fantastic set of cameras. And right now, as part of the Amazon Prime Day festivities, you can pick one up for the lowest outright price we've seen so far, at just $840 — that's $360 (or 30%) off the standard price.
CELL PHONES
Android Police

Forget the OnePlus 10 Pro — the OnePlus 9 series drops to its lowest price yet for Prime Day

In the US, OnePlus smartphones are not in the same league of the best Android phones as Google's Pixel lineup or Samsung's Galaxy S series. But they offer excellent value for money, and if you are on a tight budget, OnePlus offerings can be hard to ignore. For Prime Day, Amazon is discounting the OnePlus 9 series to their lowest-ever price, making them an irresistible deal to miss. Thanks to the discount, you can get last year's OnePlus 9 for $500—down from $730.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Blast on, blast off: get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119 in this galactic Wally World deal

We're still going strong with Prime Day 2022 deals, and even big box retailers like Walmart are in on the action. Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro for $119 at Walmart (opens in new tab), down from the original price of $200. From where we're sitting, this is one of the best Prime Day headphone deals so far, and the perfect complement to any Samsung phone.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Samsung’s latest flagship tablet is part of the Amazon Prime Day sale too

Customers looking for a particular product to purchase during massive sale events like Amazon Prime Day won’t have a difficult time finding what they want. For the undecided though, navigating through hundreds of deals to find something convincing enough can sometimes become an impossible mission. Luckily, we’re here to...
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Hit this blazing $420 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE deal for Amazon Prime Day

You may want a flagship phone without spending flagship money. That's what Samsung's Fan Edition lineup has always been good for. It's providing you with what's best in Samsung's high-end offerings, all while carrying a slightly lower price tag. If you're okay with a slightly older model, the latest Amazon Prime Day deal might be for you: The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is available for a blazing $420 right now, which is 20% less than what it has been going for over the last few months.
SHOPPING
Digital Trends

Buy the Galaxy Watch 4 on Prime Day before Samsung removes its best feature

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are both on sale as part of this year’s Prime Day deals. The former is down from $250 to $174, a $66 discount, while the 46mm Classic variant is selling at $283 after a $97 discount. These are arguably some of the best smartwatches you can buy to pair with your Android phone. And rumors about the upcoming Galaxy Watch 5 make the deals even sweeter.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Get your dirt-cheap Samsung Galaxy S20 FE before Prime Day ends

Despite what the name might suggest (and similar to the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales events of the last few years), Amazon's Prime Day 2022 celebration is not a 24-hour-only affair. That means many of this year's top Prime Day phone deals, for instance, are still available, bringing...
CELL PHONES

