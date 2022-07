The Nothing Phone (1) is not your average mid-range smartphone - this much is certain. One look at the smartphone's semi-transparent back and a flash from its LED strips is enough to make you question everything you know about smartphone design. Luckily, the Nothing Phone (1), despite its unique look, conforms to a familiar form factor and can easily be compared side-by-side with other smartphones in terms of size. So how does the Nothing Phone (1) measure up?

CELL PHONES ・ 2 DAYS AGO