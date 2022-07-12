ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guadalupe County, TX

Teen drowns over the weekend

By Cindy Aguirre
seguintoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kingsbury) — A 15-year-old boy is the area’s latest drowning victim. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say around 4 p.m. Saturday, their office responded to Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury for a report...

seguintoday.com

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Austin

DPS trooper involved in Manor traffic crash

MANOR, Texas — Manor Police Department reported a collision with an injury involving a State Highway Patrol Trooper. The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Thursday, located on Eastbound 290 at George Bush Westbound. According to the Manor Police Department, the State Highway Patrol Trooper driving the vehicle is...
MANOR, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Business owner recuperating at home; assailant identified

The owner of a Gonzales auto paint and body shop is recovering at home after he was shot by an associate Wednesday afternoon, GCSO deputies said. Meanwhile, his alleged assailant, identified as Anthony Michael Benitez, 49, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member or member of household with a weapon, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; or deadly conduct discharge of firearm, a third-degree felony. Benitez remains in custody at the Gonzales County Jail in lieu of bond.
GONZALES, TX
KXAN

Fire burns 2 north Austin homes

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Fire crews said a fire burned two homes Friday morning in north Austin. One of the homes is likely a total loss, according to the fire department. AFD said one house was fully on fire when crews arrived, and the fire did spread to the outside of a second house, according to a social media post.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Accidents
City
Kingsbury, TX
County
Guadalupe County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Guadalupe County, TX
Accidents
Guadalupe County, TX
Crime & Safety
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two women steal from nurse while inside of hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police department is looking for two women who they say stole from a nurse while visiting a loved one in the hospital. The department says while the two women were visiting the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on June 30th, they took some belongings from a nurse's backpack which included the keys to her vehicle. From there, they broke into her vehicle and stole her debit card from inside of it, police say.
SEGUIN, TX
Pleasanton Express

Reported gunfire leads to arrest of two individuals

On July 12th at about 2:45pm, Pleasanton Police Department Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Crockett Street for a report of shots being fired in the area. Patrol officers quickly arrived at the area and located a residence that had been struck by gunfire. Multiple shell casings were also recovered at the scene. Pleasanton Police Chief Sanchez stated thankfully no one inside of the residence was struck by gunfire. Detectives were called to the scene to begin processing and gathering video evidence. Once the scene was processed, detectives began following leads and immediately developed two suspects.
PLEASANTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drowning#Missing Person#Swimming#Accident#Hispanic#San Marcos Ems
The Staten Island Advance

Texas mom Christina “Chrissy” Powell, 39, vanished after leaving for work

A San Antonio mother of two vanished earlier this month after she was last seen rushing off to work, in what remains an ongoing investigation. Ring doorbell footage obtained by Fox News Digital shows Christina Lee Powell, 39, exiting her home at around 10:35 a.m. Powell, a paralegal, called the office that day to inform them she would be late. Then, hours later, a colleague showed up at the family’s home to check on her, the outlet reported.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KXAN

1 dead in possible jet ski crash on Lake Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS said one adult is dead after a jet ski collision on Lake Austin Tuesday evening. According to a tweet from ATCEMS at 6:53 p.m., crews from ATCEMS, STAR Flight and Austin Fire were at the scene of the collision. It said there was only one patient involved who at that point was out of the water.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Pleasanton Express

Pleasanton PD arrest three for alleged possession of firearms

On July 13th, the Pleasanton Police Department received a report of multiple males inside a pickup truck allegedly smoking narcotics and allegedly passing a firearm around within the truck. While patrol officers were on the way they received more information stating the suspects in the vehicle could possibly be on the way to conduct an alleged drive-by shooting. Pleasanton patrol officers were able to locate the vehicle and conducted a high risk stop of the vehicle.
PLEASANTON, TX
ktoy1047.com

Eleven pounds of fentanyl discovered during traffic stop

The vehicle’s passenger, Luis Garduno Sanchez, 25, is charged with delivery of a controlled substance greater than 400 grams. Austin police pulled over the white Chevy SUV Sanchez was traveling in when the vehicle changed lanes without signaling and, when the driver failed to pull over immediately, officers suspected the occupants might be involved in criminal activity.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Public’s help wanted in identifying male remains found in Texas

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) – The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) is asking for the public’s help in identifying the remains of a male found in Austin, Texas. Unidentified male remains were found in a wooded area off Alum Rock Drive in Austin on December 20, 2021. The victim’s remains were skeletal and […]
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Affidavit: Man armed with rifle tries to rob fireworks stand, gets shot by employee

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A man was arrested after police said he tried to rob a fireworks stand armed with a rifle but was shot by one of the workers during the incident. Travis County Jail records show Phillip Lara, 35, is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery, each with a $50,000 bond. It’s not known if both charges relate to the fireworks stand robbery. An attorney for Lara wasn’t listed online as of publication.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

DPS: Motorcyclist avoids state troopers, dies in Austin crash

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A motorcyclist died after he failed to stop for authorities Tuesday morning in east Austin, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. DPS said troopers tried to stop the driver of a Honda Rebel motorcycle on the U.S. Highway 290 Frontage Road near Cameron Road around 2:10 a.m. Tuesday.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy