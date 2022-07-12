ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

What Do I Know? Ed Gainey

By Jeff Sewald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have to say that it feels good to be the mayor of my hometown, to be connected to the place where I was born and raised. My family is from the Hill District, but I was actually born in South Oakland. We were only the second black family to live...

pghcitypaper.com

The 5 best light beers in Pittsburgh

Ask any brewer in Pittsburgh right now what they’re drinking, and they probably won’t say an IPA, a stout, or a sour. Instead, most of them will probably tell you about their favorite light beer (seriously, I asked them). Lagers and pilsners, cream ales and saisons, pales and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Old Stone Tavern holds unique place in Pittsburgh, U.S. history

It has been situated at the corner of Greentree Road and Woodville Avenue in the West End since at least 1782, making it the oldest commercial building in Pittsburgh. Now celebrating what is believed to be its 240th birthday, the Old Stone Tavern has seen its share of history, hosting thirsty American Revolutionary War veterans and lending support to the Whiskey Rebellion over federal taxation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

UPMC opens specialty care center in Murrysville

UPMC patients in western Westmoreland County now will have specialists closer to home, following the opening of a specialty center Wednesday afternoon on Old William Penn Highway in Murrysville. “I live two streets down, so it’s nice to know we’ll have these services so close,” said Dan DeBone, CEO of...
MURRYSVILLE, PA
PhillyBite

Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District

Here's a Shopping and Eating Guide to Pittsburgh's Strip District. You can find everything from fresh fish to Foodie heaven if you're hungry. You'll find it here if you want to sample the Strip's many ethnic cuisines. In addition, you'll find everything from the famous Primanti Brothers sandwich chain to a popular dessert spot. Read on to discover what's on your Strip District foodie bucket list.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WOWK 13 News

5 charged in Morgantown drug bust

MORGANTOWN, WV (WBOY) — Five men, all from out of state, are facing charges after a drug bust in Morgantown Wednesday. On July 13, members of the Mon Metro Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at an apartment on Van Voohis Road in Morgantown to locate evidence to support an investigation,” according to a criminal complaint.
MORGANTOWN, WV
pghcitypaper.com

Best Pittsburgh spots to celebrate National French Fry Day

French fries are a common staple in Pittsburgh cuisine, famously appearing in salads and in Primanti Brothers sandwiches. Some local places are noted for their fries (see: the Potato Patch at Kennywood) but the city has far more options to explore. For National French Fry Day, Pittsburgh City Paper asked...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

Striking Starbucks workers picket three Pittsburgh locations

Following yesterday’s demonstration demanding the reinstatement of two fired Starbucks union workers, Pittsburgh’s unionized Starbucks workers are striking. Workers will picket on July 15 at three Starbucks locations in protest of the firings, which they see as illegal retaliation for union activity, according to a press release from the Pennsylvania Joint Board, an affiliate of Workers United.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

'No one's in charge': Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray

BRADDOCK, Pa. (KDKA) — After confusion, allegations and a wave of resignations, Braddock Borough appears to be in disarray.The borough building was closed all last week, and as KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports it's not clear who, if anyone, is in charge now.Braddock doesn't seem to have a functioning government. Last month, the new borough council forced out Braddock Police Chief Guy Collins and the council still does not have a replacement. Two weeks ago, borough manager Selena Bulter resigned citing a hostile work environment created by council president Dominique Davis-Sanders, who she calls abusive. Her chief assistant Patricia Kelley followed...
BRADDOCK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh Black Music Festival kicks off Thursday

A century of Black music in Pittsburgh, everything from jazz to hip hop, will be celebrated over four days during the city’s 4th annual Black Music Festival opening Thursday. Each day from Thursday to Sunday is being dedicated to a different genre of Black music and being performed on...
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

SouthSide Works adds 2 new modular restaurants with more to come

Two new SouthSide Works restaurants have just dropped. Literally. Two steel modules were lowered by crane onto the plaza in front of the Cheesecake Factory this week. But that is just the beginning. Slice on Broadway and Smokin Ghosts BBQ will occupy the two Town Center modules. Tasty Taquitos will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 dead in Hill District shooting

A shooting left one man dead early Thursday in Pittsburgh’s Hill District, authorities said. A passerby initially believed the man, who was in the driver’s seat of a vehicle near Fifth Avenue and Vine Street in Crawford-Roberts, was overdosing. The passerby administered the overdose-reversal drug Narcan and called...
PITTSBURGH, PA

