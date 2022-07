(Seguin) — In an abundance of caution and for the safety of students and staff, the. Seguin ISD says it will implement a mandatory clear backpack policy for all 6th through 12th grade students for the upcoming school year. This includes Barnes and Briesemeister middle schools, Seguin High School, Mercer-Blumberg Learning Center and the Seguin Alternative School. The announcement was made to parents Thursday afternoon. The policy comes after school districts all over are being forced to take whatever actions are necessary in protecting their students. This decision also comes almost two months after a gunman shot and killed 21 people at Rob Elementary School in Uvalde.

