Single vehicle collision claims the life of two

(New Braunfels) – A 15-year-old burglary suspect was killed after leading New Braunfels Police into Guadalupe County on a high-speed chase just after 2 a.m. Friday. New Braunfels Police officials says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph and ended when the teen struck a metal utility pole head on near Mary Boulevard. The vehicle reportedly caught fire. Although officers were able to remove the suspect, they say he was “unconscious and not breathing.” The suspect who lived in New Braunfels was pronounced dead at the scene by Guadalupe County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben. Officials say the suspect is believed to have been involved in multipole vehicle burglaries that early morning in the Rivertree residential subdivisions in New Braunfels. They say upon being spotted by a homeowner, the suspect fled on foot. Officers say he was later able to “retrieve his Lexus” and was spotted leaving the only entrance in and out of the subdivision initiating the chase.

GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO