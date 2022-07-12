Single vehicle collision claims the life of two

The owner of a Gonzales auto paint and body shop is recovering at home after he was shot by an associate Wednesday afternoon, GCSO deputies said. Meanwhile, his alleged assailant, identified as Anthony Michael Benitez, 49, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member or member of household with a weapon, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; or deadly conduct discharge of firearm, a third-degree felony. Benitez remains in custody at the Gonzales County Jail in lieu of bond.
