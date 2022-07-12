ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Single vehicle collision claims the life of two

By Cindy Aguirre
seguintoday.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Seguin) — A fiery crash on Interstate 10 over the weekend has claimed the lives of two individuals. Seguin Police officials say just after 6 p.m. Sunday, the Seguin Police Department...

seguintoday.com

Comments / 2

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Seguin Police#Seguin Fire Department#Nissan
seguintoday.com

Seguin PD releases photo of woman charged with striking local officer with vehicle

(Seguin) – The Seguin Police Department has officially released the booking photo of the woman facing charges of attempted capital murder of a peace officer. The photo release of Alisen Marie Webster, 29, is part of the ongoing investigation in which Webster was arrested after striking Seguin Police Officer Monique Escobedo with a vehicle. The incident was reported just after 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Officials say the officer was responding to a criminal mischief call in the 1400 block of Acorn Wood Road when Webster, a suspect in the incident, began driving her vehicle in the direction of Officer Escobedo despite being instructed to pull over.
SEGUIN, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

The Houston Fire Department Mourns The Loss of Firefighter

The Houston Fire Department is saddened to report active Firefighter Malcolm S. Willis, passed away suddenly at his residence yesterday, July 13. He served with HFD for 1 year and 7 months and was currently serving from Fire Station 48 “D Shift”. Services are pending. Please, keep his...
HOUSTON, TX
Gonzales Inquirer

Business owner recuperating at home; assailant identified

The owner of a Gonzales auto paint and body shop is recovering at home after he was shot by an associate Wednesday afternoon, GCSO deputies said. Meanwhile, his alleged assailant, identified as Anthony Michael Benitez, 49, has been charged with one count of aggravated assault of a date, family member or member of household with a weapon, a first-degree felony; one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony; or deadly conduct discharge of firearm, a third-degree felony. Benitez remains in custody at the Gonzales County Jail in lieu of bond.
GONZALES, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two women steal from nurse while inside of hospital, police say

SAN ANTONIO — The Seguin Police department is looking for two women who they say stole from a nurse while visiting a loved one in the hospital. The department says while the two women were visiting the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center on June 30th, they took some belongings from a nurse's backpack which included the keys to her vehicle. From there, they broke into her vehicle and stole her debit card from inside of it, police say.
SEGUIN, TX
seguintoday.com

Teen drowns over the weekend

(Kingsbury) — A 15-year-old boy is the area’s latest drowning victim. Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Investigators say around 4 p.m. Saturday, their office responded to Son’s Blue River Camp in Kingsbury for a report of a missing person that was seen in or near the river. They...
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

Moss Hill man killed in Sunday night accident

A one-vehicle accident claimed the life of a 35-year-old Moss Hill man around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, July 11. According to Sgt. Rob Willoughby, supervisor of the Liberty County office of the Texas Department of Public Safety, the man was traveling southbound on SH 146 about two miles south of the SH 105 intersection in Moss Hill in a 2003 Chevy S-1500 truck when he left the roadway for an unknown reason.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
kingwood.com

5 assault suspects arrested in Humble 7/12/22

On July 12, 2022, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to the 19500 block of Forest Timbers Circle in reference to an in progress disturbance. Upon deputies arriving, investigation revealed that Carolina Hernandez, Geana Cora-Sierra, Katherine Zavala, April Zavala and Saylor Moraida drove to the location to confront another female over past issues and physically assaulted her.
HUMBLE, TX
thekatynews.com

We Are Requesting The Public’s Assistance In Locating Next Of Kin For The Following Deceased Individual

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Harris County Sheriff’s Office 2203-04732. NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/93084. CASE DETAILS: Unknown skeletal remains found in a wooded area. PHOTOS: None available. If you recognize or believe you may be able to help identify the deceased, contact the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences at...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
theleadernews.com

Man killed in possible road rage incident

A man was fatally shot outside a Northside/Northline gas station last week following what authorities say may have been the escalation of a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Big rig crash creates traffic nightmare near downtown

SAN ANTONIO – A traffic snarl for some folks traveling near downtown. A big rig truck flipped over on its side shortly after 7 p.m. Sunday night. Officials tell us this is on the Interstate 10 East connector to Interstate 35 North connector ramp. The entire ramp will be closed for quite some time while crews work to clear the crash scene.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
seguintoday.com

New Braunfels teen dies after leading officers on high speed chase into Guadalupe County

(New Braunfels) – A 15-year-old burglary suspect was killed after leading New Braunfels Police into Guadalupe County on a high-speed chase just after 2 a.m. Friday. New Braunfels Police officials says the pursuit reached speeds of 100 mph and ended when the teen struck a metal utility pole head on near Mary Boulevard. The vehicle reportedly caught fire. Although officers were able to remove the suspect, they say he was “unconscious and not breathing.” The suspect who lived in New Braunfels was pronounced dead at the scene by Guadalupe County Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace Sheryl Sachtleben. Officials say the suspect is believed to have been involved in multipole vehicle burglaries that early morning in the Rivertree residential subdivisions in New Braunfels. They say upon being spotted by a homeowner, the suspect fled on foot. Officers say he was later able to “retrieve his Lexus” and was spotted leaving the only entrance in and out of the subdivision initiating the chase.
GUADALUPE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy