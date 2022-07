A New Hampshire law affecting assisted living community billing practices following a resident’s death could mean fee increases for all residents, according to one expert. Gov. Chris Sununu (R) on Friday signed Senate Bill 281, which prohibits assisted living communities and nursing homes from enforcing a 30-day notice of vacancy policy. Under that policy, facilities continue to bill for rent and fees up to 30 days after a resident dies to cover costs of renovations prior to re-occupancy by a new resident.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO