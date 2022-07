This post was first published on Medium. MiMC is a “ZK-friendly” hash function, for which efficient Zero Knowledge Proofs (ZKP) can be generated. Previously, we discussed ZKP can be applied to any mathematical function using zk-SNARK. Internally, the function needs to be converted to a circuit, where only addition and multiplication operations are allowed. While all functions can be converted in theory, in practice some function’s circuit is smaller and their ZKP is less costly than those of others. For instance, SHA256 requires lots of bit operations and is thus among the most expensive in terms of circuit size.

MARKETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO