ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Digimon Tcg Meet-Up

Woodlands Online& LLC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigimon Card Game Casual Tourney- Each week join us for casual tournaments in store. Bring your decks, add to...

www.woodlandsonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Woodlands Online& LLC

10 Golden Place

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3276 Sq. Ft. Impeccably maintained and move-in ready home that backs to a lush greenbelt in Indian Springs! Close to shops, restaurants, hike/bike trails, parks and exemplary schools! Freshly painted interior, updated photos to come! Open and inviting with soaring ceilings, huge windows, bamboo flooring, detailed trim work, built-ins and excellent storage. Spacious island kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas range and granite counters opens to the sunny breakfast room; formal dining with chair rail and crown moulding; catwalk overlooks the living room with gas log fireplace, wall of windows and floating glass shelves; owner's retreat down; three bedrooms and game room up; the fenced yard with patio and storage shed is surrounded by mature shade trees and no rear neighbors, ensuring privacy.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

YMCA Houston Inspires Change with Two New TV Spots

HOUSTON, TX -- The YMCA of Greater Houston launches two new TV spots to highlight its community impact and provide a new first impression of the organization that will ultimately inspire change. Set to a remake of the Village People’s iconic “YMCA” song, the two 30-second spots follow individuals who are receiving critical support from the YMCA of Greater Houston. Last year, the Y launched its local campaign “Not a Place. A Purpose” to communicate how the Y is more than buildings and exists to bring real change to issues affecting Houston neighbors. The TV spots bring to life the multiple ways the Y supports individuals and families.
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Luxury Tastes at Wine & Food Week Events

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Wine & Food Week, presented by H-E-B, now celebrates events throughout the year, offering the opportunity for loyal followers to extend their celebration of all things culinary and wine. For those who seek the finer lifestyle, Wine & Food Week’s signature event, The Platinum Wine Vault Luxury Tasting at Bayway Cadillac of The Woodlands, is not to be missed. Make plans to attend August 12 from 6 – 9 p.m. Tickets are now on sale online.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

251 N Maple Glade Circle

Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 3508 Sq. Ft. Stunningly remodeled home on a large, wooded lot in Alden Bridge! Close to Alden Bridge Shopping Center, walking trails, parks, and exemplary schools! Covered front porch, fresh neutral interior paint, water-resistant wood look flooring, new designer light fixtures, new quartz counters in kitchen and baths, and much more! The study is located at the front of the home and can be closed off with French doors for privacy; formal dining and living areas open to one another, and can be used as flex space; the two-story den with gas log fireplace overlooks the remodeled kitchen with stainless steel appliances, convection microwave, gas cooking, new cabinetry, and beautiful backsplash. This functional kitchen also opens to the sunny breakfast room. Spacious owner's retreat down offers a sitting area, gorgeous remodeled bath with a freestanding tub and huge shower, and a walk-in closet. Upstairs you'll find 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, and a game room. Fenced yard with patio surrounded by shade trees.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Conroe, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

27603 Quiet Sky Place

1.07 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 4.5 Total Area: 4676 Sq. Ft. Brand new custom home on over an acre in Benders Landing Estates! This contemporary home features concrete, hardwood and porcelain tile floors, designer light fixtures, iron and glass doors, smooth walls, high baseboards, quartz counters in the kitchen and all baths, amazing storage and stunning attention to detail throughout. The sleek and functional kitchen with large center island, bead board ceiling, floating shelves, two sinks, two dishwashers, walk-in pantry, gas range and custom vent hood opens to the great room with wood beam ceiling and gas log fireplace; spacious study has gorgeous built-ins; owner's retreat and 2nd bedroom suite down; three bedrooms and game room up; covered patio with outdoor kitchen overlooks the expansive backyard with plenty of room for a pool! Benders Landing Estates amenities include stocked lakes for fishing, a clubhouse with fitness center, sports fields and courts, parks, and area pool with splash pad.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Woodlands Resort appoints Ricardo Bravo as new Executive Chef

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Woodlands Resort, Curio Collection by Hilton, an upscale and all-encompassing Texas escape just north of Houston, has appointed Ricardo Bravo to the role of executive chef. In this capacity, the accoladed food and beverage veteran will oversee the culinary direction for two of the 402-room, AAA Four Diamond property’s three restaurants – casual The Woodlands Dining Room and alfresco Cool Water Café serving the Forest Oasis Lazy River & Waterpark – as well as catering for 75,000 square feet of indoor meeting and event space, plus an array of outdoor function areas that take advantage of picturesque surroundings framed by two championship golf courses.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

5015 Newport Court

1.07 Lot Acres Lot Sq. Ft. Bathroom(s): 3.5 Total Area: 4801 Sq. Ft. 5015 Newport Court Spring TX 77386 is listed for sale for $1,498,700. It is a 1.07 Acre(s) Lot, 4,801 SQFT, 4 Beds, 3 Full Bath(s) & 1 Half Bath(s) in Benders Landing Estates 04. Contact Information. Mike...
SPRING, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tcg#Video Game#Tx
Woodlands Online& LLC

2411 Fox River Lane

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 2756 Sq. Ft. This is the dream home you've been looking for. Immaculately maintained & loved by the original owners. This is an entertainer's delight & is situated on a cul-de-sac street. This beautiful home has a great back yard w/a sparkling pool & spa, covered patio, decking, & storage shed. The interior is SO clean, and features stone accents, cozy gas fireplace in the den, stainless appliances, updated tile flooring downstairs, recent carpet in secondary bedrooms, updated vinyl plank flooring on the stairs, game room upstairs, & in the primary bedroom. The open floor plan allows for large family gatherings, & plenty of room to entertain. Bedrooms are upstairs & are so spacious. The owner's retreat has separate tub & shower & a large closet. Double-wide driveway allows room for guests. The property is in the neighborhood of Fox Run w/close proximity to 99 and I-45, located close to schools, shopping, entertainment, & restaurants & zoned to exemplary Conroe ISD & new Grand Oaks High.
SPRING, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lake Conroe Summer Slam Pickleball Tournament presented by Keystone Books

Join us July 15-17 for the 'Lake Conroe Summer Slam presented by Keystone Books' Pickleball Tournament . This USAPA-sanctioned three-day event will feature Singles, Men's/Women's Doubles, and Mix Doubles competitions running Friday through Sunday. Register online at PickleballTournaments.com or visit https://bit.ly/LC_SummerSlam_2022. The tournament will be raising money for our 2022...
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

K9 Deuce Retirement

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Join us in congratulating Deuce on his retirement!! Deuce was born in Germany in 2011, and has served the citizens of Montgomery County since 2013 as a dual-purpose Explosive / Patrol K-9. Deuce will get to enjoy his golden years with his current handler Sgt. Birch.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Rumble Boxing to Open in Creekside Park West

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Rumble Boxing Creekside is coming soon to Creekside Park® West, adding to the variety of health and wellness retailers and amenties in Creekside Park Village Center in The Woodlands®, the master planned community developed by The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC). Rumble Boxing...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Woodlands Online& LLC

National Ice Cream Days

Join us for National Ice Cream Days at Fielding's Local kitchen + bar Friday, July 15 - Sunday, July 17. Come cool off with some gourmet ice cream as we celebrate National Ice Cream Day (Sunday, July 17th). Chef has crafted amazing creations for us to enjoy and we have a boozy Ice Cream drink from our bar as well! We source our milk for our ice cream from Mill-King Creamery in Waco, TX. This low-temp pasteurized milk free from hormones, additives and preservatives is exceptional, and makes for a fantastic gelato that we make fresh in-house! See our features below:
WACO, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

179 Timber Mill Street

Bathroom(s): 2.5 Total Area: 1968 Sq. Ft. Outstanding leisure home overlooking the 12th hole of the TPC Golf Course in Grogan's Mill! You'll have easy access to I-45 and Grand Pkwy, and be walking distance to Market Street with many shops and restaurants! Recently replaced roof with gutter guards, Brazilian hardwood floors, fresh interior paint, recently replaced a/c, surround sound, and incredible storage. Spacious family room with vaulted beam ceiling and wood burning fireplace; island kitchen with stainless steel appliances and custom vent hood; owner's retreat down offers stunning golf course views and amazing natural light from the large windows; upstairs there's a game room, large cedar lined storage room, a full bath and two bedrooms - one has a balcony overlooking the golf course. Two car attached garage with epoxy flooring. Surrounded by gardens, the backyard features a wood deck with built-in seating and a dog pen. The golf course views are unparalleled!
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Thom Shepherd with Dan Sullivan take stage at Margaritaville

MONTGOMERY, TX -- Country Music Association of Texas Songwriter of the Year Thom Shepherd will return to Margaritaville Lake Resort, Lake Conroe | Houston, for a Boathouse Bar & Lounge performance. Dan Sullivan, another award-winning Texas musical artist, will join Thom for a night of top-notch entertainment and storytelling. A...
MONTGOMERY, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Bridgewood Farms Celebrates 55th Anniversary with 13th Annual Wine Event

CONROE, TX -- Serenity Rose Farm will host the Annual Wine Tasting fundraiser benefitting the clients of Bridgewood Farms on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 6:00pm – 9:00pm, located at 12244 Serenity Rose Drive in Conroe. The annual event, “Around the World in 180 Minutes” will be an evening of wine tasting along with Live and Silent Auctions. The public is encouraged to be part of the wine tasting by purchasing a passport for entry into the event and celebrate the organization that has served the community of Special Needs Adults for 55 years.
CONROE, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Teach For America Houston And ConocoPhillips Renew Partnership To Advance Stem Education

HOUSTON, TX -- Teach For America (TFA) Houston and ConocoPhillips recently renewed their partnership to advance science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) opportunities to TFA teachers through the ConocoPhillips STEM Teacher Cohort. The cohort allows TFA Houston educators to collaborate exclusively with ConocoPhillips employees interested in serving as classroom volunteers,...
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Woodlands MUD 67 Secures State Funding for Drainage Project

THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Six municipal utility districts (MUDs) of The Woodlands cooperated to win first-time state funding for a local drainage improvement project intended to improve frequent flooding along Research Forest Drive, The Woodlands Water Agency said today. The Texas Water Development Board recently finalized funding assistance for a...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

The Honors College at Lone Star College provides pathway to a bright future

HOUSTON, TX -- Leah Sullivan’s higher education journey began early in life. “I started at Lone Star College my freshman year of high school,” said Sullivan. “I was looking for a place to further my education that was close by and the resources and accessibility of Lone Star College appealed to me.”
HOUSTON, TX
Woodlands Online& LLC

Lone Star College awarded grant to develop Student Career Planning Initiative

HOUSTON, TX -- Lone Star College was awarded a $324,792 grant by the Texas Workforce Investment Council in the Governor’s Office of Economic Development and Tourism. The funding will be used to develop the LSC Strategic Engagement for Student Career Planning Initiative which will serve both Harris and Montgomery counties.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy