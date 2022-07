—————- The Parrott gun to be placed in the public square arrived this morning from New York City. It is at the C.H. & D. Depot. The Sidney Chautauqua opened this afternoon in Gramercy Park on East Court Street. There was a splendid crowd on hand to hear the opening number given by the Apollo Concert Company. This company, composed of five musicians, presented a varied program. The first session of the junior Chautauqua was held this morning.

