Horoscope for Tuesday, 7/12/22 by Christopher Renstrom

If you’re into astrology, then you’re probably familiar with your Sun, Moon, and Rising signs (SMR). But have you heard of planetary colors?. Each zodiac sign is ruled by one of the seven traditional planets: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, the Sun and Moon, which function as planets in astrology even though they are not technically planets. For thousands of years, astrologers have also associated each celestial body with one or more colors that evoke its significations. These associations vary by astrological text or tradition, but there are some notable consistencies. Venus, the planet of love and beauty, is often assigned green, which conjures images of the natural world; Mars, the planet of conflict and aggression, is commonly linked to red. (It’s no mistake that the popular phrase “seeing red” is a euphemism for being blinded by anger.)
Comments / 0