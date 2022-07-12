ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buchanan County, MO

Two elections, different laws

By Quinn Ritzdorf News-Press NOW
St. Joseph News-Press
St. Joseph News-Press
 3 days ago
The primary and general elections will look different from each other this year due to Missouri’s new voting laws.

Gov. Mike Parson signed a new bill enacting statewide voting laws, including the requirement of photo IDs and paper ballots. However, these changes don’t go into effect until after the primary election on Aug. 2.

Most changes won’t affect Buchanan County voters, as paper ballots already are used here and there aren’t absentee drop-off boxes, which will be eliminated throughout the state. The change that will impact voters the most is the requirement of photo IDs.

According to the new law, valid forms of photo ID are state-issued driver’s licenses, passports, military IDs and nondriver licenses.

“Those are going to be the main four that probably 98% of people will use,” said Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. “The law allows for other state and federal IDs that have expiration and a picture.”

If a voter doesn’t have a government-issued photo ID, he or she will vote with a provisional ballot. That ballot will be placed in a secure location until the polls close, Ashcroft said. Then the poll workers will go through those provisional ballots and check to see if the person was able to register with a valid form of ID. If so, the vote will count.

The state doesn’t want a lack of photo ID to limit voters, so it will provide free forms of identification for anyone that needs it.

“We don’t want the lack of an ID to stop anyone from being able to vote,” Ashcroft said. “Not only will we provide that ID for free with the help of the Department of Revenue, obviously, but also, as needed, we can get the underlying documents for free for people.”

The purpose of the law change is to make sure residents can trust the process and have confidence in the voting system, Ashcroft said.

“It’s a way to make our elections more secure, but also make sure that if you’re registered, you can vote,” Ashcroft said. “Historically, there are people that would show up at the polling place and wouldn’t have the right form of ID with them.”

Buchanan County Clerk Mary Baack-Garvey emphasized the changes shouldn’t be “that big of a problem” for voters and that the county will make sure those without an ID can get one and still vote.

“We’re going to help the public,” she said. “If they need a photo ID, we’re going to be there to make sure they get one.”

