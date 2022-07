Former Everton full back Alan Harper briefly joined Terry Butcher’s Roker Revolution, enjoying a spell on trial with the club in the summer of 1993. 32-year-old Harper, who had been released by the Toffees, lined up for the lads in a 2-1 win against Middlesbrough at Ayresome Park in Gary Hamilton’s testimonial. Don Goodman and Lee Howey were on the scoresheet for the lads – Howey’s goal coming only a minute after he replaced new signing Phil Gray, who was joined in the starting XI by fellow newcomers Alec Chamberlain, Derek Ferguson, Andy Melville and Iain Rodgerson.

