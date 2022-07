A suspected thief was tracked down by a Leesburg police officer Tuesday afternoon as she fled from the Dollar General store on South 14th Street. The Leesburg Police Department had received a report of a woman leaving the store without paying for several items she had put in her purse. Store clerks told the police that the woman fled on a white bicycle and was wearing a black T-shirt. An officer saw a woman riding a white bike east on Dixie Avenue who fit the description of the alleged shoplifter, according to the arrest report.

LEESBURG, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO