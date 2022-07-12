ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit Tigers call back Akil Baddoo to big leagues: 'We need guys that are playing good'

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uxLgp_0gcQ772f00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Detroit Tigers need a spark after their six-game winning streak came to a screeching halt with a four-game losing streak, leaving them 1½ games ahead of the last-place Kansas City Royals in the American League Central.

After Monday's doubleheader sweep, the Tigers called up outfielder Akil Baddoo from Triple-A Toledo. To create room on the roster, utility player Kody Clemens was optioned to the Mud Hens.

It's unclear if Baddoo will be available for Tuesday's game.

"Akil is playing great," manager A.J. Hinch said, following a 7-3 loss to the Royals in Game 2 at Kauffman Stadium. "We need guys that are playing good."

Baddoo, a 2020 Rule 5 draft pick, hit .438 (21-for-48) with six doubles, three home runs, nine walks and 10 strikeouts in his past 13 games for Toledo. The 23-year-old has posted a .300 batting average with 19 walks and 26 strikeouts in 30 games for the Mud Hens this season.

The Tigers demoted Baddoo to Toledo on May 9, after he struggled to control the strike zone and hit for contact through 17 games. Once Baddoo joined the Mud Hens, he missed a couple weeks with an oblique injury.

"We want Akil on this team," Hinch said last week. "It's just a matter of when we feel like he can be a contributor, when the playing time is there for him, what he can offer to a club."

MORE ON BADDOO: Playing in minors now, Akil Baddoo plans to 'be that Baddoo' for Tigers again

In 2021, Baddoo hit .259 with 13 home runs in 124 games for the Tigers. Coming out of this year's spring training, the Tigers planned for Baddoo to play a key role this season.

That plan didn't last long.

Now, Baddoo is back.

"He'll certainly be in there the rest of the way this first half," Hinch said.

The Tigers also returned right-hander Alex Faedo to Triple-A Toledo after the 26-year-old served as the 27th player for the doubleheader. He allowed four runs and threw 60 pitches (29 strikes) in 1⅔ innings in the Game 2 loss.

Faedo is expected to pitch this weekend for the Mud Hens.

"That's what we're hoping for before the (All-Star) break," Hinch said, "so we can get him in a little bit more of a routine rather than the long gap in between starts the way we've had him in the last two starts."

Contact Evan Petzold at epetzold@freepress.com or follow him on Twitter @EvanPetzold. Read more on the Detroit Tigers and sign up for our Tigers newsletter.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Wild Brawl Between Fans At Yankees Game

A fight broke out in the Yankee Stadium stands during Wednesday night's game. As captured by spectators, a fan in a white Yankees jersey struck another fan wearing a camouflage Aaron Judge shirt. [Warning: Linked videos contain violence and profane language.] After a stadium staff member emerged to de-escalate the situation, the instigator then slapped the hat off the man's head.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Miguel Cabrera, AJ Hinch hilariously react to Tigers legend’s Rickey Henderson moment

Detroit Tigers legend Miguel Cabrera took a page out of Rickey Henderson’s book during Tuesday’s 7-5 win over the Kansas City Royals. In the seventh inning, Cabrera took off and stole third base, his first swiped bag since the 2020 season. His teammates were delighted. After the game, the reactions were priceless. First, Tigers manager AJ Hinch revealed his comical, two-word reaction when he saw Cabrera breaking for third, per Jason Beck of MLB.com.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
Popculture

Darwyn Encarnacion, Former New York Mets Player, Dead at 21

Former Mets prospect Darwyn Encarnacion died after a car crash in the Dominican Republic earlier this week. He was only 21 when the crash happened, tumbling off of a bridge in his SUV and crashing into a ditch below. The former Mets minor-league outfielder survived the initial accident and was...
MLB
ClutchPoints

Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings

The Detroit Red Wings have had a busy start to free agency, bringing in a handful of key players to help them get back into the playoffs. Among the big additions to Detroit’s roster on Day 1 of free agency include David Perron, Dominik Kubalik, and Ben Chiarot. It’s a two years deal for David […] The post Red Wings secure monster free agency haul with 3 key signings appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kody Clemens
Person
Alex Faedo
Pro Hockey Rumors

Detroit Red Wings sign Mark Pysyk

The Detroit Red Wings have added another depth defenseman, this time signing Mark Pysyk to a one-year, $850K contract. The deal comes just as the team announced their contract with Olli Maatta and follows the bigger addition of Ben Chiarot to a four-year deal. Pysyk, 30, might not be a...
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy