West Orange, TX

West Orange-Cove’s Tricia Stroud earns Master Trustee status

By Orange Leader
Orange Leader
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTricia Stroud is a Master Trustee. The West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District...

www.orangeleader.com

Orange Leader

Drum majors from across region attend local leadership seminar

BRIDGE CITY — Students from thirteen area schools recently joined Bridge City High School Drum Majors in a leadership seminar put on by the educators at SASI – The Leadership People. SASI has trained more than 50,000 students in nearly 500 schools across the United States. It’s goal...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

New member appointed to Little Cypress-Mauriceville School Board

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Board of Trustees appointed Clint Temple to Place 1 at the July Regular Board Meeting. The appointment comes following the resignation of Randy McIlwain from the seat in July. Temple, a longtime resident of the district, attended grade school in Mauriceville and graduated from LCM High School...
MAURICEVILLE, TX
Orange Leader

$208K grant supercharges Lamar State College Orange education, community impact

Samone Green’s passion is nursing. She enjoys helping people. The Orange resident said she doesn’t have the wealth to outright bless people with financial gifts. “But, I feel like, with the proper education, I can give back through serving, being a great nurse and helping others,” Green said. “That is my way to give back.”
ORANGE, TX
City
West Orange, TX
West Orange, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
Orange Leader

Workforce delivers grant to fund LSCO nursing, health-related programs

The Texas Workforce Commission held a press conference today at Lamar State College Orange to announce the funding of a $208,741 Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) Grant for LSCO’s nursing and health-related programs. The JET Grant funds are supporting the training of over 250 students in the Registered...
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Orange Fire Department celebrates new leaders

Orange Fire Chief John Bilbo introduced newly appointed Deputy Fire Chief Payton Smith and Fire Marshal Randy Ener this week to city leaders. The introductions took place at the Orange City Council meeting. “Please join us in congratulating both Payton and Randy on their promotions within the Orange Fire Department,”...
ORANGE, TX
KPLC TV

When is your child’s first day of school

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 2022 - 2023 school year is fast approaching. Here is a list of when students across SWLA will be returning to school. Our Lady Immaculate in Jennings will have a staggered first-day schedule. Girls Grades 1-8: August 10. Boys Grades 1-8: August 11. PK3,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Orange Leader

Southeast Texas Hospice holding public memorial next week in Orange

When Southeast Texas Hospice in Orange formed in 1976, it became the first hospice in Texas and one of just 20 nationwide. More than 45 years later, the hospice continues to help hundreds of patients and families with thousands of medical visits and care for those for whom a doctor has certified has a terminal diagnosis.
ORANGE, TX
Port Arthur News

Third candidate enters race for Pct. 2 Justice of the Peace

A race thought complete after the March primaries now has a third candidate. Kyrin Baker, 48, will be running for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace as an independent. “I wanted to give back to the community,” Baker said. “I feel that this was the thing to do. I’m running as an independent, and that required us to get signatures. That gave me the opportunity to meet so many people and see the needs, which gave me even more of a drive to become justice of the peace.”
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kogt.com

$9.3 Million in Projects Set for the Port of Orange

The Texas Department of Transportation Commission, approved $6,997,500 for the Port of Orange in Rider 37 Grant awards. The grant funds two projects over the next two years. Construction of a 10-acre truck/cargo queuing area along with widening and paving the southern portion of S. Childers Road and Widening the Alabama Street bridge crossing to two lanes. The award is a match grant with 75% provided by TxDOT and 25% from the Port. The total project value is $9,330,000.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Education
therecordlive.com

County's COVID numbers on upswing

COVID-19 numbers are steadily rising in Orange County, though hospitalizations are low. Joel Ardoin, emergency management coordinator for the county, told Commissioners Court Tuesday that Orange County had recorded 234 new cases of COVID-19. Of those, 24 were confirmed and 210 probable, with six patients hospitalized. Five of those had...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
kogt.com

LCMCISD App For School Meals

LCMCISD Transitions Back to Application Requirement for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals. Back to School and Back to Normal in the Cafeteria. Orange, Texas — During the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress authorized spending that allowed schools to serve free meals for all students. Those funds are not authorized to continue for the 2022-2023 school year. As a result, LCMCISD must return to charging for school meals and offering free and reduced-price meals based on student eligibility. Starting on July 12, 2022, LCMCISD will begin distributing letters and applications to the households of the children in the district about eligibility benefits. Families are encouraged to complete the Application for Free and Reduced-Price School Meals available on the LCMCISD website at https://www.lcmcisd.org/525116_3 and return the completed form to the LCMCISD Administration building or to any school office.
ORANGE, TX
12NewsNow

Jefferson County leaders choose new voting machines

BEAUMONT, Texas — Jefferson County has chosen the company ES&S to provide the county's voting machines. County commissioners approved the purchase of new auditable voting machines in February. Jefferson County Judge Jeff Branick previously told 12News that the county had one of the oldest voting systems in Texas. So...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
fox4beaumont.com

New Covid BA.5 variant blamed for rise in cases in Southeast Texas

JEFFERSON COUNTY — In Southeast Texas, the number of Covid cases is once again on the rise. The latest report from the city of Beaumont shows 62 new confirmed cases in Beaumont and neighboring communities. And, the city of Port Arthur reported for July 12-13 a total 77 new...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Area Gets Some Relief From Heat

The heat index has been at record levels this week but most of Orange County received some much needed rain Thursday. Bridge City reportedly saw the most rain with more than two inches. That caused flooding around the Texas Ave. and Roundbunch area as Amy Peveto shows us above. The line of storms also came through quickly from the east with wind gusts reported at more than 30 mph in BC.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX

