MURRAY — In the game of collegiate tennis, it certainly helps when you have the best player in your league. With that in mind, Murray State’s Melissa Spencer is part of the 2022 class to the Murray State Hall of Fame after a stellar four-year career from 2000-04. GoRacers.com is revealing the eight-person class one day at a time in July. Already this week, Reggie Swinton and Mike Cherry of MSU Football, Michelle Wenning of MSU women’s basketball and Paul King of men’s basketball have been revealed.

MURRAY, KY ・ 19 HOURS AGO