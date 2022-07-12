ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bishop, CA

Good News! Bishop Little League All-Stars Win Region and District Tournaments.

By Public Service Anouncements
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJuniors Division won its tournament Sunday afternoon against West Lancaster...

Bishop Little League Juniors Win Sectional Game

I am excited to pass on that our Juniors boys defeated San Marino National 10 to 7 in seven innings. To my knowledge and that of the little league board, this is the first time Bishop has won a sectional game at this level. All credit goes to the hard work of our players and the dedication of parents and family.
BISHOP, CA
Dennis Mattinson, weather 7-14-2022

A potent ridge possibly approaching the 596 dm mark, will stay parked over the four Corners region thru at least this weekend. 700 mb temps below that ridge will be near 20C, but likely remaining under that threshold. Daytime temps (not record breaking but still Hot) will then run around 100° in Bishop thru the weekend. That big ridge will also bring in a moist Southerly flow, keeping chances of scattered convection going Friday thru the weekend in Mammoth…DMATT.
BISHOP, CA
Excessive Heat Warning issued for Bakersfield, Buena Vista, Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5 by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-16 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-18 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Bakersfield; Buena Vista; Buttonwillow - Lost Hills - I5; Caruthers - San Joaquin - Selma; Coalinga - Avenal; Delano-Wasco-Shafter; Fresno-Clovis; Fresno-Tulare Foothills; Hanford - Corcoran - Lemoore; Kern River Valley; Los Banos - Dos Palos; Mariposa Madera Foothills; Merced - Madera - Mendota; Planada - Le Grand - Snelling; South End San Joaquin Valley; South End Sierra Foothills; Southeast San Joaquin Valley; Visalia - Porterville - Reedley; West Side of Fresno and Kings Counties EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 9 PM PDT MONDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with high temperatures of 104 to 109 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley and lower foothills. High temperatures will range from 100 to 105 degrees in the Kern River Valley. * WHERE...The San Joaquin Valley, lower foothills and Kern River Valley. * WHEN...From noon Saturday to 9 PM PDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
What’s happening with high-speed rail in California?

The groundbreaking for California's high-speed rail system was in Fresno in 2015 when then-Governor Jerry Brown and then-Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin officially started the construction on the project. Seven years, one governor and two Fresno mayors later, high-speed trains are yet to run.
FRESNO, CA
Michael Joseph O’Leary, September 14, 1964 to July 10, 2022

Michael Joseph O’Leary, born September 14, 1964 to Merrill and Margaret Leary passed peacefully July 10, 2022 with his wife and family by his side. After high school graduation, Mike joined the U.S. Navy. He served as a Navy Seal in Desert Storm. After his service to his country,...
BISHOP, CA
FUSD teacher’s assistant arrested, deputies say

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A teacher’s assistant at Fresno Unified’s Storey Elementary School was arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a minor, according to an announcement from the Fresno County Sherriff’s Office on Tuesday. Deputies say 22-year-old Kevin Juarez was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor charges...
FRESNO, CA

