A race thought complete after the March primaries now has a third candidate. Kyrin Baker, 48, will be running for Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace as an independent. “I wanted to give back to the community,” Baker said. “I feel that this was the thing to do. I’m running as an independent, and that required us to get signatures. That gave me the opportunity to meet so many people and see the needs, which gave me even more of a drive to become justice of the peace.”

PORT ARTHUR, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO