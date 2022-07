Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO