Health Calendar

Yoga Under the Sun, Moon and Stars — 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through Sept. 6, Sky Stage, 59 S. Carroll St., Frederick. All levels, with Yogamour. BYO yoga mat and thirst quencher. $15 donation per person requested. yogamour.org.

CPR: Basic Life Support for the Healthcare Provider — one-day sessions 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 15, 21, 27, 30; Frederick Community College Monroe Center, 200 Monroe Ave., Frederick. For healthcare professionals. Recognize several life-threatening emergencies, give high-quality chest compressions, deliver appropriate ventilations and provide early use of an AED. Students will participate in simulated clinical scenarios and learning stations. Students work with an AHA BLS Instructor to complete BLS skills practice and skills testing. Students also complete a written exam. $85. frederick.edu/cpr.

Sunset Yoga — 6:30 p.m. July 15, Prospect Point Brewing, 5500A Jefferson Pike, Jefferson. Donation-based, all levels flow yoga. Pre-register at sunsetyogaatprospectpoint.eventbrite.com. jenuineyogi@gmail.com.

Frederick County COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics — Visit health.frederickcountymd.gov/629/COVID-19-Vaccine for locations or to schedule an appointment or vaccine details. Schedule online or at 855-MDGoVax (855-634-6829). Walk-ins will be taken as vaccine supply allows:

— 4 to 7 p.m., July 13, 585 Himes Ave., Frederick

— 5 to 7 p.m. July 14, Brunswick Branch Library, 915 N. Maple Ave., Brunswick

— 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 16, at 585 Himes Ave., Frederick.

BLOOD DRIVES

Call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org/make-donation to schedule appointments or to verify blood drive will be taking place. Call the Frederick American Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 141 Thomas Johnson Drive, to schedule appointments for blood, double red cells and apheresis donations. Schedule subject to change.

July 13 — 12:30 to 6 p.m., Fort Ritchie Community Center, 14421 Lake Royer Drive, Cascade

July 14 — 2:30 to 8 p.m., Emmitsburg Vigilant Hose Activity Building, 17701 Creamery Road, Emmitsburg

July 18 — 2 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Airy Volunteer Fire Co. Activities Grounds, 1008 Twin Arch Road, Mount Airy.

SUPPORT GROUPS

Alcoholics Anonymous meetings — No dues or fees. For times and locations, call 301-662-0544.

Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) 12-Step Meeting — 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Zion Lutheran Church, 107 W. Main St., Middletown. Contact Deb B. at dj10buck2@yahoo.com for entrance code and more information.

