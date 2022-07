It’s been one week since the Washburn Fire was spotted burning inside Yosemite National Park. And while the wildfire continues to grow and containment changes daily — sometimes improving, other times shrinking — officials expressed optimism Thursday night at a community meeting in Oakhurst that fire crews had a handle on the fire that had initially threatened giant sequoia trees in the Mariposa Grove.

