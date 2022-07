July 30 will mark the seventh birthday of the Ethereum network and Ether, which in crypto years is about 35 years. Yet there are no signs of the network slowing down. In a Twitter thread started in March 2022, Ethereum core developer Tim Beiko confirmed that a long-awaited Ethereum “Merge” upgrade would come “in the few months after” the timeline originally slated for this month. Last week, the market was happy to see Ethereum’s Sepolia testnet successfully switching to proof of stake, marking one step closer to the Merge.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO