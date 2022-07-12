ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Crimson Tide Roll Call: Tuesday, July 12, 2022

By Katie Windham
 3 days ago
Today is... National Pecan Pie Day

Countdown to the Crimson Tide’s 2022 opener

53 days

Did You Notice?

  • JD Davison had five points, three rebounds and six assists for Boston in the Las Vegas Summer League.
  • John Petty had nine points, seven rebounds and four assists for New Orleans in the Las Vegas Summer League, including the no-look assist below.
  • Alabama men's and women's tennis combined to put 14 student athletes on the Intercollegiate Tennis Association Scholar-Athlete Team. In order to earn ITA Scholar-Athlete status a player must meet the following criteria: Be a varsity letter winner; have a grade point average of at least 3.50 (on a 4.00 scale) for the current academic year; and have been enrolled at their present school for at least two semesters (including freshman through senior year) The men's team led all Alabama men’s programs this spring with a 3.72 cumulative grade point average. The program was named to the ITA All-Academic Team for the 10th consecutive year.

On This Date in Crimson Tide History:

July 12, 1961: The Alabama football media guide was released and had the price tag of $1. Senior players Billy Neighbors, Pat Trammell and Darwin Holt were on the cover with an artist's rendition of the enlargement of Denny Stadium on the back. Denny Stadium was expanded from 29,000 to 43,000, and included a special amenity for the times, an elevator going from ground level to the press box.

Crimson Tide Quote of the Day:

"You never know how a horse will pull until you hook him to a heavy load." — Paul W. “Bear” Bryant

We’ll leave you with this …

Comments / 0

 

Sports
