Politics

A veteran US hostage negotiator is reportedly headed for Moscow to help in securing Brittney Griner's release

By Matthew Loh
Insider
 3 days ago
WNBA star Brittney Griner has been held in Russia since February. KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP via Getty Images
  • Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson is working to secure WNBA star Brittney Griner's release.
  • He is expected to travel to Moscow in the next few weeks, ABC reported, citing an anonymous source.
  • Richardson has helped negotiate the release of hostages detained by Hamas, North Korea, and Cuba.

Comments / 15

Independent life
3d ago

She is not a hostage, she is an accused drug smuggler arrested in accordance with the laws of the country she smuggled the drugs into.

Reply(1)
19
zeeBEE02
2d ago

Sorry people do not feel one bit bad for her, she was bringing drugs into the country. You have to know hash is not allowed, she thought she would just be the exception to the rule. NO NOT EVEN FOR YOU. Sick of all these public figures speaking out on her behalf, sorry you the crime you do the time hopefully she and others will learn from this. Sorry she needs to be jailed.

Reply
6
eric
2d ago

What are they going to do for the service men and women who haven’t been able to come back and they actually love the USA

Reply
6
