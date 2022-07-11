The Dots Were All There. We Just Couldn’t Connect Them.
By Michele A. Berdy ’78
amherst.edu
3 days ago
The day before Russia launched its war against Ukraine, I was in the seaside city of Sochi in southern Russia, not far from the Ukrainian border, attending an arts festival and enjoying a break from the dark and snowy Moscow winter among palm trees and verdant hillsides. Sochi is...
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has shaken up the conservative kingdom with head-spinning reforms while quashing any threats to his status since becoming de facto ruler of the world's biggest oil producer five years ago. Having plotted his path to power from relative obscurity, Prince Mohammed has overseen the biggest transformation in Saudi Arabia's modern history, the world's top crude oil exporter and host of Islam's two holiest sites, Mecca and Medina.
Click here to read the full article. First there was Brexit, now there appears to be a beauty exodus from the U.K. — at least for some of The Estée Lauder Cos. brands.
Glamglow, the one-time hot indie skin care brand which Lauder acquired in 2014 for an undisclosed amount, is following in the footsteps of sister brand Smashbox and exiting the U.K. and Ireland, surprising experts as it is known to be a key beauty market.More from WWDChloe Cherry Celebrates Urban Decay Vice Lip Bond Liquid Lip Color CampaignBeauty at Afropunk Miami 2022Eye Candy: Inside the 2022 Fragrance Foundation Awards
“Sadly...
KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — Brittney Griner’s drug possession trial resumed Thursday with the head of the Russian club she plays for in the offseason and a teammate from that squad testifying in support of her character and what the WNBA star has meant for women’s basketball in the country. Griner, who pleaded guilty last week, did not testify as expected at the third day of the trial. She has been detained in Russia since February, and the U.S. government is under pressure at home to do more to secure her freedom. Her guilty plea could be an effort to expedite the court proceedings so any negotiations about a prisoner exchange could move forward. Griner was arrested at the Russian capital’s Sheremetyevo Airport when customs officials said they found vape canisters with cannabis oil in her luggage. She acknowledged in court that she possessed the canisters, but said she had no criminal intent and said their presence in her luggage was due to hasty packing. She is facing up to 10 years in prison. In Russia’s judicial system, admitting guilt doesn’t automatically end a trial
Comments / 0