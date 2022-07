(Morrison County, MN)--A four-year-old is reportedly dead after an ATV crash in Morrison County. According to the report, the incident took place on 83rd Street east of Highway 25 shortly before 5 p.m. Tuesday. Police say the child was driving the ATV when he lost control on a gravel road and the vehicle rolled over, ejecting him. A six-year-old was a passenger on the ATV at the time, but jumped off before the vehicle rolled.

MORRISON COUNTY, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO