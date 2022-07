Karen Sánchez-Eppler, the L. Stanton Williams 1941 Professor of American Studies and English, is quoted in a Daily Hampshire Gazette article about expansions in historical understanding of the Porter-Phelps-Huntington house. She leads the board of directors of the foundation associated with the 270-year-old house, which is today a museum.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO