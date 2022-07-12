ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

By LYNN ELBER
Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WVwV9_0gcPuncp00
FILE - A view of the stage at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, is shown Sept. 22, 2019. Nominations for the 74th annual Emmy Awards will be announced early Tuesday, July 12, 2022, during a virtual ceremony. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls, but they're up against hungry newcomers.

When the bids are announced Tuesday, the social satire “Succession,” a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The possibility of Netflix's “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone,” workplace thriller “Severance” and “Yellowjackets,” a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for “Ted Lasso," which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of “Abbott Elementary" and “Only Murders in the Building” — both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also is vying for nods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HBDVg_0gcPuncp00

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes “This Is Us," and “Ozark,” with “Insecure” and “black-ish” on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year's best comedy actress winner for “Hacks,” is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win. Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for “Barry.”

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma were to announce the nominees. The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Jak Knight, Comedian and Writer for black-ish and Big Mouth, Dead at 28

Actor and comedian Jak Knight, who voiced DeVon on Netflix’s Big Mouth, wrote for black-ish and co-created Peacock’s Bust Down, has died at the age of 28. Knight’s family confirmed the news to our sister site Deadline but did not provide any details about the cause of death. “Knight’s loved ones ask that their privacy please be respected during this extremely difficult time,” a family representative told The Hollywood Reporter.
CELEBRITIES
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Bill Hader
Deadline

Palisades Media, Agency That Counts Netflix Among Top Clients, Abruptly Closes Its Doors

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Palisades Media Group, a multi-faceted agency based in Santa Monica and known in entertainment circles for its marketing work on behalf of Netflix, has abruptly closed after 26 years in business. According to multiple sources, agency employees came to work Friday and an email was sent out early in the morning informing them that all offices of the company would be closing, effective immediately. Staffers are being paid through today and are getting one-third of their accrued vacation pay, a person close to the situation said, with no severance or extended health insurance...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Billboard

Here’s the Date of the 2022 GMA Dove Awards

Click here to read the full article. The 53rd annual GMA Dove Awards are set for Tuesday, Oct. 18, at Allen Arena at Lipscomb University in Nashville. TBN’s initial broadcast of the show will air three nights later, on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. CT. Nominations will be announced Aug. 10 at 10 a.m. CT. That timetable is much the same as it was last year. Last year’s GMA Dove Awards were held on Oct. 19, 2021, at the same venue. Jonathan McReynolds and Natalie Grant co-hosted the show. The show aired three nights later on TBN and was simulcast on SiriusXM’s The...
NASHVILLE, TN
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
4K+
Followers
13K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy