A Norwalk photo #152

By Nancy Guenther Chapman
Nancy on Norwalk
 3 days ago
NORWALK, Conn. — James Williams and his friends resorted to playing “garbage ball” when they were kids, after the City took out the basketball courts in their South Norwalk neighborhood, they said. Williams and his lifelong buddies were gathered recently on Oak Street, after a friend’s...

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

themonroesun.com

Did you hear …?

SHELTON, CT — The second annual Aloha James: A Luau to Fight Addiction, an event in honor of James Karcher, a former Monroe resident who died from an accidental overdose, will be held at Caloroso Eatery & Bar, 100 Center St., Shelton, on Saturday, July 16, at 6:30 p.m.
MONROE, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Police look to ARPA-funded ‘game changer’

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Police would like social workers to begin assisting them, in a grant-funded one-year pilot program. Recovery Network of Programs would be hired in a $216,000 contract to emulate services that have been highly successful in Stamford, providing bilingual social workers – one full-time and one part-time – to work with Norwalk Police, Chief Thomas Kulhawik said Tuesday. It would be funded by federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

John Romano, 73, Norwalk RTC District D Chairman

NORWALK, Conn. — John Romano, a Norwalk Republican Party mover and shaker for many years, has passed away. “Words are difficult right now…John was dedicated to the party & every life he touched. He was a strong force with a big heart & provided advice & guidance to so many ~ we will miss you John,” the Republican Town Committee said in an email.
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk SNAFU? Sidewalk installed, then torn out

NORWALK, Conn. — A City project to improve the sidewalk at the East Avenue/Wall Street intersection has hit a speedbump. Concrete was poured, then the new sidewalk was removed. It will likely be replaced Monday, Director of Transportation, Mobility, and Parking James Travers said. A reader explained Tuesday:. “The...
NORWALK, CT
Norwalk, CT
Government
City
Norwalk, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
New Haven Independent

Hamden Fire Chief Retiring

Hamden Fire Chief Gary Merwede will retire at the end of July following 28 years in the department. “I have been blessed to work for a department that protects the town where I grew up and raised my family, a department with an excellent reputation and hardworking, dedicated firefighters and fire officers,” Merwede wrote in a letter to his colleagues on Tuesday.
HAMDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Westport residents appeal affordable housing project

WESTPORT — A group of neighbors are appealing a judge’s decision that would allow a controversial affordable housing project on Hiawatha Lane to proceed. Neighbors on Hiawatha Lane Extension, a narrow road that connects to Hiawatha Lane near the Norwalk line, are seeking to stop the project they argue will alter, encroach upon or destroy parts of their road.
WESTPORT, CT
Sports Radio 940

Pro-Boxer From Danbury Posts Weird Video About Mayor Dean Esposito

Fernely Feliz Jr. is a professional boxer from Danbury, CT. Feliz Jr. made the leap from the amateur ranks, to the pros back in November of 2021. Fernely made his announcement alongside Danbury Mayor Dean Esposito. Esposito was complimentary of Feliz at that press conference and now it appears Feliz Jr. is returning the favor in a strange video posted to the fighter's Instagram on 7/12/22.
DANBURY, CT
Scribe

204 Flax Hill Road

The IVE at 204 Flax - At IVE, we know you work hard to pay for your rent, and that’s why we work hard so you can get a better apartment for less rent! This beautifully revIVEd apartment has modern interiors, sustainable features, and a tremendous location, all at a great price! Granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms come standard. Highly efficient heating systems put more money in your pocket. Washer/Dryer unit in the apartment home means never having to carry your laundry to a Laundromat. Located steps from Downtown SoNo it’s a shopper’s paradise with quick access to all of the top retailers in America, restaurants, I-95, and the train station!
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

286 Pixlee Pl 1

Two bedroom Apartment for Rent in Bridgeport - Property Id: 938729. This is an amazing 1st fl. Nice size bdrms all Hardwood fl. Nice size kitchen w/pantry. Stainless steel appliances, all tiled bathroom. Nice entrance ample living room, formal dining room. parking for 1 car, laundry hook ups in basement and a space for storage. What else you can ask.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Scribe

104 East Ave Unit A

Completely Renovated!!! - 1st Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in Classic Victorian in East Norwalk! Eat in Kitchen with Granite Counter tops & Stainless Steel Appliances. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Central A/C & Heat. Bedrooms with walk in closets. 2 Off Street Parking. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
NORWALK, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

Malcontent John Gomes Fired From City Job In Shakeup Of City Hall

Assistant Chief Administrative Officer John Gomes on Thursday was terminated from his position in a shakeup of Mayor Joe Ganim’s administration, a move City Hall insiders assert was months in the making. Director of Labor Relations Andre Forde informed Gomes of the decision late Thursday afternoon. This move will...
heystamford.com

Whole Foods & Saks Off Fifth Headed to Vacant Lord & Taylor Space

Both Whole Foods AND Saks Off 5th will take over the space on High Ridge Road previously occupied by Lord & Taylor, city documents show. Verónica Del Valle of the Stamford Advocate reports that city records show Whole Foods as the tenant for 110 High Ridge Road on a building permit filed in late May by owner LT Stamford LLC. In April of this year, Whole Foods confirmed to the newspaper “that a Stamford store is in development.”
STAMFORD, CT
Daily Voice

ID Released For Woman Found Dead At Parking Lot In Westport

Police have released the identity of a woman found dead in the backseat of a car in a Fairfield County parking lot. The woman, identified as Joanna Smith, age 34, of Stratford, was found lying in the backseat of a running car in Westport in the parking lot of 40 Jesup Road at about 8:40 p.m. on Sunday, July 10, according to Lt. Dave Wolf, of Westport Police Department.
WESTPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Whistleville Neighborhood Association seeks to emulate Golden Hill’s success

NORWALK, Conn. — More bells and whistles may be coming to Whistleville, the South Norwalk neighborhood already sporting new sidewalks, flower baskets and banners. Steven Christofor has brought the skills he honed in his own Golden Hill neighborhood association to Ely Avenue. In 2018, he began by knocking on doors, trying to attract folks to meetings about improving the area, but “not a lot of people came,” he said. So, “I figured, OK, let’s show them.”
NORWALK, CT
Scribe

77 N Main St Unit 2

Brand New!!! 2nd Floor - 2 Bedroom 1 Bath in great PreWar building in SoNo. Open Floor plan. Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances & Granite Counter tops. Hardwood Floors Thru-Out. Central A/C & Heat. Shared Coin-Op Washer & Dryer. Short Walk to SoNo R/R. Please call 203-496-0896. (Urban Connections Realty)
NORWALK, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council welcomes new member, approves $700K tree contract

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk’s newest Common Council member debuted Tuesday with a few pointed yet civil questions. Bryan Meek, appointed last week to replace Tom Keegan as the only Republican on the 15-member Council, was welcomed by members of the Democratic majority in a brief Council meeting, where a $700,000 tree contract was approved and the Council opted out of a State provision for parking regulations. In addition, the Industrial Zone study and its zoning recommendations, eligible for ratification, were tabled to allow further thought.
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

Nearly week after fatal Fairfield party shooting, few details emerge

FAIRFIELD — Nearly one week since a shooting at a party that left one teen dead and another person injured, few details have emerged from the chaotic scene described by police. Authorities have identified the person killed as Zion Burton, a teen who was just days away from his...
FAIRFIELD, CT
WestfairOnline

Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th to occupy Lord & Taylor’s former Stamford store

The former Stamford site of Lord & Taylor will be taken over by Whole Foods and Saks Off 5th. The Stamford Advocate first reported Whole Foods was identified as the tenant for the 110 High Ridge Road property in a building permit filed in late May by LT Stamford LLC, which has owned the property since August 2015. Saks Off 5th, which will occupy 30,000 square feet on the property’s second floor, with an opening slated for later this year – it was previously at Stamford Town Center until late 2021.
STAMFORD, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

