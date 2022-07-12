ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Judge Blocks Arizona Law Giving Rights to Unborn Children

By Matt Young
Daily Beast
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge has blocked an Arizona law that gives legal rights to unborn children, citing it as “unconstitutionally vague” after abortion rights advocates claimed it put providers at risk of unwittingly committing a crime. U.S. District Judge Douglas Reyes wrote in his ruling that the interpretation...

Daily Beast

Arizona Man Sues Clinic Over Abortion Given to His Ex-Wife Four Years Ago

Nearly four years after a woman had an abortion, her ex-husband is suing the clinic that provided her the pills with which she terminated her unwanted pregnancy. A judge allowed the man to create an estate for the seven-week-old embryo. In 2020, the ex-husband then filed a wrongful death suit against the clinic in Phoenix, Arizona, and its medical staff, claiming the doctors hadn’t obtained informed consent from the woman required by state law. Legal experts fear the unusual strategy in the case might become more commonly used in future attempts to intimidate abortion providers in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, which ended the constitutional right to abortion. It could also be used to harass the former romantic partners of people bringing cases, critics fear.
PHOENIX, AZ
The Independent

Lauren Boebert reported to FBI over Biden tweet: ‘We need to terminate this presidency’

Republican representative Lauren Boebert was reported to the FBI on Sunday after she posted what some users deemed to be an incendiary message on Twitter. “We need to terminate this presidency,” she wrote, adding: “End quote. Repeat the line.”She was mocking president Joe Biden, who mistakenly said “presidency” instead of “pregnancy” last week when referring to abortion rights. “Ten years old and she was forced to travel out of the state to Indiana to seek to terminate the presidency and maybe save her life,” the president said on 8 July, referring to the case of a child who was...
U.S. POLITICS
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Government
Elle

Stacey Abrams Changed Her Mind About Abortion—and She Thinks Others Can Too

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to eliminate the constitutional right to abortion, Stacey Abrams is not mincing words. “We’re not quite in dystopia,” she tells ELLE.com. “But we can see it forming.” In Georgia specifically, where Abrams is currently running for governor, a six-week abortion ban is expected to soon take effect, outlawing most abortions before many people know they’re pregnant. “It makes it dangerous to live in Georgia, because we are criminalizing the provision of medical care in a state that already faces an extreme doctor shortage,” Abrams says. (Georgia also has the second highest maternal mortality rate in the nation.)
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Beast

Would Josh Hawley Call a 10-Year-Old a Woman?

Earlier this week, during a Senate committee hearing on the impact of Roe v. Wade being overturned, Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley interrupted UC Berkeley law professor Khiara Bridges after she used the phrase “people with the capacity for pregnancy.”. “You refer to ‘people with the capacity for pregnancy,”...
MISSOURI STATE
HuffPost

Ohio Girl's Abortion Doctor Fires Off Cease-And-Desist Warning To Indiana Attorney General

Lawyers for the Indiana physician who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old out-of state rape victim have fired off an angry cease-and-desist warning against the Republican attorney general who launched an investigation against the doctor. Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s derisive, unfounded attacks against Dr. Caitlin Bernard are utterly “false...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Beast

Brittney Griner Submits Proof of Medical Cannabis Clearance to Russian Court

Brittney Griner’s legal team submitted a letter to a Russian court Friday that showed she had been given medical clearance to use cannabis for chronic pain, wrapping up two days of crucial hearings that focused on the detained American basketball player’s character and athletic career. The WNBA star...
SPORTS
Daily Beast

House Judiciary Set to Vote Next Week on First Assault Weapons Ban in 28 Years

The House Judiciary Committee will vote on a landmark assault-weapons ban next Wednesday, according to Punchbowl News. It will be the first time the committee has voted on such a ban since 1994. The bill from Rep David Cicilline (D-RI) currently has 211 Democratic co-sponsors but no Republicans. If signed into law, the bill would make it illegal for Americans to “import, sell, manufacture, or transfer” semi-automatic rifles with specific “military features” like detachable magazines or fixed magazines with a capacity of over 10 rounds. The new rules wouldn’t mean that gun owners who already such weapons would have their rifles confiscated; it would only affect the manufacture and sale of new firearms prohibited in the bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Beast

Indiana Hospital Concludes Abortion Doc Didn’t Violate 10-Year-Old’s Privacy

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, the Indiana doc who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio and later mentioned the girl’s plight to a local newspaper, did not violate the girl’s privacy, her employer said Friday. Indiana University Health system said it “routinely” conducts reviews to make sure staff are protecting patient privacy. A review of Bernard’s conduct in the matter found her “in compliance with privacy laws.” On Thursday, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita suggested, without evidence, that Bernard might have violated her legal duties to report the abortion, to report the girl’s abuse, and to abide by HIPAA, which protects patient privacy. But a terminated pregnancy report, obtained by media outlets on Thursday via a public records, show that she correctly reported the abuse and the abortion. Other Republicans had suggested Bernard had fabricated the entire story until a 27-year-old man was arrested for the rape on Tuesday.
INDIANA STATE
Daily Beast

Centrists Turn the Tables and Try to Oust Two ‘Squad’ Stars

Progressives have made a brand in recent years of not shying away from primary battles, with several of the left-wing’s most high-profile players rising to fame after ousting incumbents. But now the tables have turned on two members of the so-called progressive “squad”—as centrist challengers emerge to try and...
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Beast

Indicted MAGA Clerk’s Arrest Warrant Rescinded

Tina Peters, the conspiratorial Colorado county clerk indicted on 10 criminal charges related to a security breach of her county’s election system last year, got off easy Friday afternoon despite breaking the terms of her bond. The MAGA-obsessed Peters reportedly violated the terms when she jetted away to Las Vegas for a convention without notifying the court. The trip landed Peters in hot water, with a warrant for her arrest issued Thursday. But that warrant was rescinded by Judge Matthew David Barrett after the 54-year-old's attorney claimed it was his fault Peters didn't know she was barred from leaving the state. “It will not happen again,” Barrett said during a court hearing on Friday afternoon. Peters, who still claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, has continued on with her conspiracies despite facing seven felony charges. She even ran to become Colorado’s Republican candidate for secretary of state last month but lost in a primary. Staying true to form, she also claimed that loss was illegitimate.
COLORADO COUNTY, TX

