Judge Blocks Arizona Law Giving Rights to Unborn Children

Tina Peters, the conspiratorial Colorado county clerk indicted on 10 criminal charges related to a security breach of her county’s election system last year, got off easy Friday afternoon despite breaking the terms of her bond. The MAGA-obsessed Peters reportedly violated the terms when she jetted away to Las Vegas for a convention without notifying the court. The trip landed Peters in hot water, with a warrant for her arrest issued Thursday. But that warrant was rescinded by Judge Matthew David Barrett after the 54-year-old's attorney claimed it was his fault Peters didn't know she was barred from leaving the state. “It will not happen again,” Barrett said during a court hearing on Friday afternoon. Peters, who still claims former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election, has continued on with her conspiracies despite facing seven felony charges. She even ran to become Colorado’s Republican candidate for secretary of state last month but lost in a primary. Staying true to form, she also claimed that loss was illegitimate.

COLORADO COUNTY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO