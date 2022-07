Before TPOL moved to Puerto Rico in 2018, I was a resident of Scottsdale(see TPOL in the Desert). I am going back to the place where I lived most of my adult life, but I am not arriving there in style. Frontier, one of the worst airlines, (see Frontier: Rivaling Allegiant For Worst Airline), tempted me with a fare of $87 one way, $287 total. I can only bring a personal item, meaning I will have to stash everything extra in my travel jacket, a Scottie Vest that is due to arrive any day now replace my Baubax jacket (see The World’s Greatest Travel Jacket: A Smuggler’s Tool). The itinerary is not as terrible as flights on United which connect in NY or flights on AA that have an interminable layover in DFW or Miami.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 16 HOURS AGO