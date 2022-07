Due to the storm debris cleanup work going on this week, the Public Works Department is a little shorthanded today. As a result, your trash collection may be later than usual and the crews may not be able to pick up recycling in all of the neighborhoods on the Friday schedule. If today is your regular recycling day and your recycling does not get picked as usual, please leave it at the curb and it will be picked up on Saturday.

BOWIE, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO