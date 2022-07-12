Board of Zoning Appeals

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1350kman.com

Pottawatomie County approves annexation request for Scorpion project

Pottawatomie County commissioners gave the go ahead Monday for an island annexation to proceed for the future Scorpion Biological Systems project east of Manhattan. The agreement will essentially put the 50 acre tract of land under the City of Manhattan’s jurisdiction for water, sewer and fire protection. Some questions still remain about how traffic will be managed in the area, especially along Excel Road. To date, development officials, including Chamber Director of Economic Development Daryn Soldan, have not met with residents living in the area about a general overview of the project. He says the reason for that is because there are likely questions that might come up that they don’t yet have all the answers to just yet.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Manhattan Parks and Rec to hold special meeting

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Manhattan Parks and Recreation advisory board will hold a special meeting Monday, July 18 to get feedback on the future of parks and recreation programming. The meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Manhattan Fire Department headquarters and will be a...
MANHATTAN, KS
JC Post

Concrete grandstand at Al Simpler Stadium is taken down

Ark Wrecking Company, Tulsa, Oklahoma, began the demolition of the concrete grandstands at Al Simpler Stadium in Junction City Thursday. The upper portion was knocked down first. Spokesman Robert Fisk said they used an excavator and careful precision to do the job. Fisk said they started at the top and...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka-based company agrees to expansion deal

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka and Shawnee County’s Joint Economic Development Organization (JEDO) board approved an agreement to expand Topeka Foundry & Iron Works (TFI) on Wednesday. The company’s expansion is expected to result in a $210,500,000 economic impact over 10 years. Topeka Foundry and Iron Works...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Mainline expanding in Topeka, creating estimated $104 million economic impact

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka and the Shawnee County Joint Economic Development Organization approved three new projects that are expected to bring millions of dollars into Topeka’s economy. JEDO has approved an incentive agreement to aid the expansion of Mainline Printing, a family-owned printing and packaging business that also...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

KDHE updates blue-green algae warning for Kansas lakes

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Five Kansas lakes have been lifted from blue-green algae advisories, but the advisory remains for some lakes. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) released updated advisories on Thursday. Milford Lake Zone C, Geary and Clay County, remain in a hazard status. A Hazard...
KANSAS STATE
WIBW

Two rushed to Manhattan, Topeka hospitals following UTV rollover

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Virginia woman and an Olathe man were rushed to a Manhattan hospital, then to one in Topeka due to the extent of their injuries following a UTV rollover accident in Riley Co. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July...
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Former Topeka dentist arrested on warrant for false impersonation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Topeka dentist was arrested over the weekend on allegations he has been practicing dentistry without a license. Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections booking records show Michael Charles Putnam, 67, was booked into custody by the Topeka Police Dept. on Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 12:20 p.m.
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple rounds fired into Manhattan home

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Riley County Police officers are investigating after multiple rounds were fired into a Manhattan home early Monday morning. The Riley Co. Police Department says that just after 1:15 a.m. on Monday, July 11, officers were called to the 700 block of Colorado St. in Manhattan with reports of multiple gunshots.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Stolen Riley Co. fencing equipment costs owner around $3K

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are searching for information surrounding stolen fencing equipment which cost the owner about $3,000. The Riley Co. Police Department says around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 12, officers were called to the intersection of Barton Rd. and Tuttle Creek Blvd. with reports of theft.
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Ralph Hipp announces retirement after 30 years at WIBW

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a remarkable 48-year run in the broadcasting business, 13′s Ralph Hipp announced Thursday that he will retire. Ralph joined 13 NEWS the first time in April of 1990 to take the reins anchoring 13 NEWS at 10. The veteran anchorman who just marked 30 years of bringing our newscasts into your home, will depart the anchor desk on September 2nd. He first gave retirement some thought more than two years ago.
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Radius Brewing ownership looking forward to impending expansion

Emporia’s popular brewery and restaurant Radius Brewing is expanding its operations soon. Radius recently acquired a second building where it is looking to move a large portion of its brewing operations in the coming months. The new location at 17 West Fourth formerly served as the home of Spic-N-Span cleaners.
EMPORIA, KS
JC Post

Geary County Deputies respond to an accident on U.S. 77

Geary County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a two-vehicle injury accident on U.S. 77 at mile marker 162 Wednesday night. According to the Sheriff's Department Anthony Petrusky, Milford, was traveling in a Volkswagen Passat when he attempted to make an unsafe U-turn and was struck by a Ford Edge driven by Tiffany Junghans, Milford.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Kansas officials find teen considered armed, dangerous

CHAPMAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Central Kansas authorities have found a 17-year-old male from the Chapman area who had allegedly made violent threats on social media against members of the public. The Dickinson Co. Sheriff’s Office said on Monday evening, July 11, deputies were made aware of a male juvenile who...
CHAPMAN, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Fire destroys rural work barn

A rural Lyon County resident’s work barn is considered a total loss, after a Thursday morning fire. No one was injured. Crews were called around 10 a.m. to 539 Road 150, less than two miles southwest of Emporia and a bit west of the turnpike. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief...
EMPORIA, KS
sunflowerstateradio.com

Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office Seeking Information On Recent Burglaries

On Friday, June 17th, 2022, the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Office filed a burglary report in the 6100 block of K-99 Hwy., rural Wamego, Kansas. A Taurus 9mm pistol valued at over $300.00 was removed from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Nalani Clark at the Sheriff’s Office at 785-457-3353, or leave a tip on our Crime-Stoppers link at www.ptsheriff.com.
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Stolen signs reported, but no vandalism reports made

The Emporia Police Department has logged four reports of stolen political signs since June. According to Captain Ray Mattas, the stolen signs were “Vote Yes” signs associated with the Aug. 2 constitutional amendment regarding abortion. “No reports of stolen ‘Vote No’ signs” have been made, he said....
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Explosion and fire at Weaver Street business

An explosion on the third floor of a building sparked evacuations at a business in southeast Emporia Friday morning. First responders answered the call to Thermal Ceramics at 221 Weaver Street around 7:15 a.m. Initial reports indicated a furnace might have erupted, causing several small fires. Everyone in the building...
EMPORIA, KS
WIBW

RCPD investigates after multiple shots fired at car in intersection

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Riley Co. officials are on the case after multiple gunshots were fired at a car in Manhattan early Tuesday morning. The Riley County Police Department says around 12:45 a.m. officers were called to the area of Northfield Rd. and Mission Ave. with reports of multiple gunshots fired.
MANHATTAN, KS

