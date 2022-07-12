ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

GameStop Launches NFT Marketplace Beta

hypebeast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGameStop first made its debut into the world of Web3 in May, since then it has launched its own digital asset wallet, and now its own NFT marketplace — which will run as an Ethereum Layer-2 platform. The site allows gamers, creators, collectors, and other community members to buy, sell and...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Netflix Is Teaming up With Microsoft to Provide Ad-Supported Subscriptions

Earlier this year, Netflix announced plans to launch a more affordable ad-supported tier in the hopes of compensating for its dropping subscription numbers, and now the streaming company has announced a partnership with Microsoft to make this happen. Announcing the news in a blog post, Netflix says it’ll be leveraging the tech giant’s advertising platform and network of clients to provide cheaper access for those who wish to subscribe to its streaming service but aren’t looking to spend too much.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Unity is merging with ironSource in an all-stock deal valuing Ironsource at $4.4B in a big consolidation play for gaming

The companies expect the detail to close in Q4, and “is expected to generate a run rate of $1 billion in Adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2024,” Unity said. “We believe the world is a better place with more successful creators in it. The combination of Unity and ironSource better supports creators of all sizes by giving them all the tools they need to create and grow successful apps in gaming and other consumer-facing verticals like e-commerce,” said John Riccitiello, CEO of Unity, in a statement. “This is a step further toward realizing our vision of a fully integrated platform that helps creators in every step of their RT3D journey. We look forward to welcoming Tomer Bar-Zeev, the CEO of ironSource, and the rest of ironSource’s talented team into the Unity family.”
TECHNOLOGY
NME

‘MultiVersus’ open beta is coming this month

Player First Games’ crossover fighting game MultiVersus will enter open beta on July 26. The open beta will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC. Additionally, the beta will have full cross-platform functionality including cross-progression, meaning your progress will save even if you play on two different platforms. The beta is completely free to enter and play though there will be optional in-game purchases available.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Vaynerchuk
Motley Fool

Why Nvidia, Meta Platforms, and Salesforce Stocks Rallied on Friday

Bargain hunters were tiptoeing back into technology stocks, which have taken a beating so far this year. These industry-leading companies are well off their highs, representing an opportunity for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
PC Gamer

Rune Factory 5 on PC is a big step up over Switch

All roads lead to the rich and bountiful fields of PC gaming these days. There was a time where farming games like Harvest Moon and its high fantasy spinoff Rune Factory were the sole domain of consoles. Thanks to Stardew Valley the genre is now in full bloom on PC, and green-thumbed adventurers can play Rune Factory 5 starting Wednesday, about a year after it first hit the Switch in Japan. This is the second Rune Factory game on PC, but the first one that feels like it actually takes advantage of the hardware.
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

What can Black VCs and founders expect in H2 2022?

The past few months have seen private market investors reduce their investment pace as a possible recession looms, but that 1% figure has barely budged, meaning economic rain or shine, it’s always a challenging time to be a Black founder. This frustration is compounded because two years ago, “the...
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

The Essential Digital Tools for Financial Advisors in 2022

Like all businesses, financial advisors must constantly seek to become more effective and efficient in the provision of services to their clients. With more effectiveness and efficiency comes lower costs of operation, improved service delivery and higher customer satisfaction. In a world of constant digitization, improved effectiveness and efficiency means...
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gamestop#Nft#Web3 Technology#Gmedd
The Associated Press

Walla Software Lands $13M Investment to Help Boutique Fitness Studios Adapt To A New Normal

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022-- Walla, the all-in-one studio management software for boutique fitness businesses, today announced an $8M Series A financing round led by Industry Ventures, on top of a previous $5M seed round. TenOneTen Ventures, Keshif Ventures, Social Leverage and Crescent Ridge Partners also participated in the round. Since launching in 2020, Walla has signed studios nationwide looking to improve daily operations, reduce client friction, and shore up their businesses, including well-known fitness studios such as The River, Salt Fitness, Seattle Yoga Arts, and 502 Power Yoga. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005154/en/ Walla’s all-in-one modern platform empowers boutique fitness studios to simplify their everyday operations with intuitive, mobile-friendly features built to save time, capture more revenue, and engage clients. (Photo: Business Wire)
YOGA
Motley Fool

Levi Strauss Earnings: 3 Big Takeaways

Sales trends didn't disappoint in the most recent quarter. Levi is still targeting strong sales and earnings gains this year. Rising inventory holdings add risk to the business heading toward the holiday season. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
ECONOMY
hypebeast.com

Turn Yourself Into an Action Figure With Hasbro's New "Selfie Series"

Leading 3D printing company Formlabs and toymakers Hasbro have announced a new partnership that will allow fans to order custom collector-grade, six-inch action figures with their own face on them. The new offering is titled the Hasbro Selfie Series, and fans simply need to download the Hasbro Pulse app, scan their face, choose their desired figure, and customize their character/hairstyle.
LIFESTYLE
The Associated Press

Phenom Launches Customer Advisory Board to Drive Innovative Solutions to Today’s Top Talent Challenges

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 12, 2022-- Phenom, the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), launched its Customer Advisory Board (CAB), bringing together global companies to discuss their top hiring and retention challenges. The board’s insights will also influence product innovations throughout the Phenom talent experience platform, enabling customers to meet evolving workforce goals in the face of a changing talent landscape. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220712005157/en/ Phenom launches Customer Advisory Board at an event in Philadelphia with inaugural members: U.S. Bank, Giant Eagle, Bon Secours Mercy Health and Life Time, among others (Graphic: Business Wire)
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Digital Trends

Delisted Metal Gear games are returning to digital storefronts

It looks like Konami is going to relist some Metal Gear games onto digital storefronts again after having previously taken them down. The news comes by way of a tweet from the official Metal Gear Twitter account. “The ‘METAL GEAR’ series released on July 13, 1987, celebrated its 35th anniversary...
VIDEO GAMES
TechCrunch

TechCrunch podcasts this week: Bowery Farms, web3 startup Yat and Stripe’s internal valuation

This week on The TechCrunch Podcast Managing Editor Darrell Etherington gives you a rundown of the biggest stories in tech this week and sits down with TC writers for a deep dive into a few of them. In this episode, he talks with Zack Whittaker about Apple’s latest security feature, Lockdown Mode, and Amanda Silberling about the end of former Theranos exec Sunny Balwani’s trial.
INDUSTRY
Deadline

Palisades Media, Agency That Counts Netflix Among Top Clients, Abruptly Closes Its Doors

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Palisades Media Group, a multi-faceted agency based in Santa Monica and known in entertainment circles for its marketing work on behalf of Netflix, has abruptly closed after 26 years in business. According to multiple sources, agency employees came to work Friday and an email was sent out early in the morning informing them that all offices of the company would be closing, effective immediately. Staffers are being paid through today and are getting one-third of their accrued vacation pay, a person close to the situation said, with no severance or extended health insurance...
SANTA MONICA, CA
TechCrunch

TechCrunch+ roundup: Pricing strategy, technical due diligence, pitch deck appendix fever

“Consumers don’t need another price increase from a guy like me,” the self-made billionaire told the Los Angeles Times. Unlike soft drinks, startups are not a volume business, and early-stage companies must revisit their pricing models regularly. The competitive landscape is in a constant state of flux, and each time they release a new product or service, revenue streams must be recalibrated.
MARKETS
Digital Trends

Which gaming monitor should you buy on Prime Day 2022?

Prime Day deals are right around the corner, and we’re already seeing some of the best Prime Day monitor deals roll through. Once the two-day shopping extravaganza is here, we recommend keeping an eye out for the Samsung Odyssey G7 (or the cheaper Odyssey G5 and Odyssey G3 options if you’re on a budget). If you’re looking for the best ultrawide gaming monitor, the BenQ Mobiuz EX3410R is a great choice, as well.
ELECTRONICS
geekwire.com

Tech Moves: Twilio hires ex-Microsoft engineering leader as CTO; Nintendo adds exec; and more

— Mark Simms, a former longtime Microsoft engineering leader, has joined Twilio as chief technology officer. Simms spent 14 years at Microsoft, most recently as director of architecture in the Azure CTO office. His career at the Redmond, Wash., tech giant started in 2008 as a senior program manager for Microsoft’s BizTalk and SQL Customer Advisory team.
REDMOND, WA
TechCrunch

Amazon offers to limit use of merchant data in bid to settle EU antitrust probe

It has also offered to revise how sellers can quality for inclusion to Prime; and allow them to choose their own delivery firm and negotiate terms directly with the carrier, as well as committing not to use any data obtained via Prime about the terms and performance of third party carriers for its own competing logistics services.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Apply to the Startup Battlefield 200 and be a Disrupt VIP

It’s a curated cohort of 200 early-stage startups selected by our highly discerning editorial team. Why should you throw your hat into the ring? For starters, applying to and participating in the SBF 200 is 100% free — from start to finish. If you make the cut, you’ll receive a full VIP experience at Disrupt that includes:
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

