Defiance County, OH

• Area police reports

 3 days ago

State Patrol---

Saturday, 5:34 a.m., on U.S. 6 in Springfield Township, a westbound vehicle driven by Madison Hall, 19, Evansport, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

Saturday, 9:24 a.m., at the Bend and Blosser roads in Defiance County's Washington Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Izayah Ferguson, 22, Bryan, left the west side of the road and struck a cable box, reentered the roadway and overturned several times before going off the east side of the roadway, north of Blosser Road, and came to rest on its side. Ferguson was treated at the scene by Delaware Township EMS for suspected minor injuries and he was cited for failure to control.

Defiance Sheriff---

Wednesday, 2:11 p.m., at 1960 E. Gypsy Lane, Bowling Green, Amber Nycum, 24, Toledo, was served a warrant from the Defiance Common Pleas Court and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 12:37 p.m., at 715 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, Richard Raber, 30 Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and taken to CCNO.

Thursday, 4:14 p.m., on Ohio 15, near Schubert Road in Highland Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Kevin Bauer, 52, Continental, sustained moderate damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 11:50 a.m., on Defiance-Williams County Line Road, just west of Ohio 49 in Milford Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Logan Showalter, 20, Edgerton, sustained disabling damage when it struck a concrete barrier, left the roadway and came to rest in a field on the south of the road. Showalter was cited for failure to control.

Friday, 3:06 p.m., at CCNO, Chyron Primas, 21, Fort Wayne, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas.

Friday, 3:28 p.m., at 113 Biede Ave., Richard Knapp, 56, Hicksville, was served a warrant from Defiance common pleas and taken to CCNO.

Saturday, 5:27 p.m., at 13536 Fullmer Road, Rhiannon French, 39, Defiance, was served a warrant from Defiance Municipal Court and she posted bond.

Saturday, 10:35 p.m., at 1468 Mustang Drive, Jim Throne, 49, Defiance, was cited for disorderly conduct.

Defiance Police---

July 5, 12:03 p.m., on Wayne Avenue, just south of Second Street, a parked vehicle driven by Terra Bergeon, 25, 110 Prospect St., backed from a parking space and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle owned by Kevin Tingle, no age given, 1803 Willow Bay Drive. Bergeon was cited for a starting and backing violation.

Wednesday, 1:32 p.m., at Clinton and Court streets, a vehicle driven by Carolyn Wieland, 77, Cecil, struck a northbound vehicle driven by Tracy Sholl, 51, 1502 Cherry St., and caused moderate damage to both vehicles. Wieland was cited for failure to yield at an intersection.

Friday, 2:54 p.m., on North Clinton Street, just north of the Walmart access road, a southbound vehicle driven by Stephanie Lolmaugh, 22, 646 Jefferson Ave., attempted to switch lanes and struck a vehicle driven by Nolan Garner, 22, 06909 Ohio 66. Both vehicles had light damage and Lolmaugh was cited for failure to stay in a marked lanes of travel.

Saturday, 1 a.m., at 31 Capri Road, Raynaldo Garcia, 48, no known address, was arrested on a protection order violation and taken to CCNO.

Sunday, 2:07 p.m., at Clinton Street, just south of Sessions Avenue, a southbound vehicle driven by Ladonna Burk, 71, Continental, side-swiped a vehicle driven by Jared Conley, 34, 610 Washington Ave. Both vehicles had light damage and Burk was cited for failure to stay in a marked lane of travel.

Henry Sheriff---

Friday, 10:55 a.m., at 20-813 U.S. 6 in Ridgeville Township, a westbound semi driven by Barry Short, 60, Wauseon, was stopped to turn left and was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by Wandarielys Cruz, 27, Wauseon. Wandarielys was taken by Ridgeville Rescue to Fulton County Hospital for suspected minor injuries and his vehicle had disabling damage. Short's semi had moderate damage. Wandarielys was cited for assured clear distance ahead.

Friday, 2:46 p.m., on County Road O in Harrison Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Jae Park, 49, Sylvania, sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Friday, 9:45 p.m., on County Road 21A, north of Ohio 34 in Ridgeville Township, an ATV driven by Brittany Boysel, 20, Archbold, was on private property in a field when she turned and rolled the vehicle. Boysel was taken by Ridgeville EMS to Fulton County Health Center for suspected serious injuries. Passengers were also injured: Kylee Drewes, 19, 30136 Gerken Road, Defiance, was treated by Ridgeville EMS for suspected minor injuries; Allison Flory, 22, 28406 Jewell Road, Defiance, was taken by Archbold EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries; Kayla Ellis, 19, Angola, Ind., was treated by Archbold EMS for possible injuries; and Makayla Sullivan, 21, Sherwood, was taken by Napoleon EMS to Fulton County Health Center for possible injuries.

Sunday, 12:35 a.m., at milepost 34.8 on U.S. 24 in Napoleon Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lacey Sherman, 38, Fort Branch, Ind., sustained disabling damage when it struck a deer.

Napoleon Police---

Friday, 7:55 p.m., at 120 E. Maumee Ave., Aaron Bahena, 28, Napoleon, was cited for disorderly conduct and public intoxication.

Sunday, 12:45 p.m., at 907 Oakwood Ave., Gary Geahlen III, 19, McClure, was arrested for criminal trespassing.

Paulding Sheriff---

Monday, 12:07 a.m., on County Road 179, just south of Ohio 637 in Auglaize Township, a northbound vehicle driven by Alexis Carper, 23, Paulding, sustained moderate damage when it struck a raccoon.

Monday, 4:18 a.m., on County Road 114, just east of County Road 87 in Paulding Township, an eastbound vehicle driven by Lisa McDougle, 44, Paulding, sustained light damage when it struck a deer.

• Fires

Lyons — Sunday, 5:56 p.m., at 9907 County Road M, firefighters were called for a structure fire. Upon arrival a barn fire was observed and Delta, Wauseon and Metamora fire departments were dispatched for mutual aid. The barn was lost to the fire.

Lyons — Monday, 9:54 a.m., at 9907 County Road M, firefighters were called for a rekindle at the barn fire.

Defiance, OH
