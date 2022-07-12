ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defiance County, OH

Defiance County common pleas

The Crescent-News
The Crescent-News
 3 days ago

Johnathon Herder, 43, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on two counts of forgery and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given 44 months in prison with credit for 211 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Herder stole five blank checks belonging to another person which he and two co-defendants forged and cashed at a local bank.

Clifford Bard, 51, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 24-month prison term and a 10-year operator’s license suspension with credit for 52 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He failed to comply with a traffic stop on April 29 on Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center, then led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered Indiana. While fleeing from police on a motorcycle, he created a substantial risk to the safety of a child under his care on the vehicle.

Anthony Diaz, 20, 712 Pierce St., appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. The drug charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Tyler Fleming, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete community-based treatment. He possessed methamphetamine and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Alexander Glowinski, 28, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a clean drug test at sentencing and not go upon the premises of McDonald’s restaurant in Defiance. A charge of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Aric Grubb, 41, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which had alleged that on Jan. 7 he caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. Authorities further alleged that Grubb also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member during the same incident.

Dillon Freed, 28, Sherwood, pleaded no contest to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of each charge. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. His bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 9. Freed attempted to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 1.

Jeremy Krill, 47, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day CCNO jail sentence. He caused physical harm to a family or household member.

Brianna Ward, 33, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete in-patient treatment at Serenity Haven and pay $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. A third count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Steven Carmicle, 58, Davenport, Fla., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.

Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Fergusson Harris, 21, Beverly, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.

Joel Malone, 49, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22.

James Schmidt, 33, Holgate, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

Everardo Valero, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and attempted to gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

Patricia Vance, 47, Wabash, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Defiance inmate dies at Wood County jail

A Defiance man being held at the Wood County jail was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday night. Richard Edward Fitch, 55, was pronounced dead, according to a Wood County Sheriff’s Office press release. At approximately 8:10 p.m., deputies found Fitch unresponsive in his cell. Deputies started CPR...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Lima man gets prison time in city assault

LIMA — A man who assaulted and inflicted serious physical injuries upon an individual half his size at a Lima gas station last year was sentenced Thursday to three years in prison. Ryan Plaugher, 35, of Lima, sobbed heavily as he left the courtroom following the hearing. Plaugher was...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

27 years later, justice is served

LIMA — A Lima man was sentenced to probation Thursday for a drug offense to which he pleaded guilty … 27 years ago. Terrance Mays, 48, was convicted in 1995 following his pleas of guilty to a fourth-degree felony count of possession of drugs. Mays was released on bond but failed to appear back at court for his sentencing hearing. He was also awaiting sentencing on an additional charge of attempted robbery in a separate case at the time.
LIMA, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Jason P. Schnipke, 43, Ottawa, pleaded guilty to amended count of trespass in a habitation, felony, and menacing by stalking, a misdemeanor. He faces up to 18 months in prison and $5,000 in fines for the felony charge and six months jail and $1,000 in fines for the misdemeanor. The state agrees to dismiss a charge of criminal trespass provided he plead guilty to a probation violation in Putnam County Municipal Court. Bond was continued while a presentence investigation is conducted with sentencing set for 9 a.m. July 25.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Holgate, OH
Defiance County, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Stryker, OH
City
Defiance, OH
County
Defiance County, OH
State
Indiana State
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
City
Hicksville, OH
sent-trib.com

BG man found guilty of assaults, theft is sentenced to prison

A man who took part in the theft of a specialized bicycle two years ago is going to prison. Jorden Hammye, 24, formerly of Bowling Green, was transported Monday from the jail to the courtroom of Wood County Common Pleas Judge Molly Mack. Defense attorney Kent Sobran said his client...
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Man indicted in Toledo 4th of July double shooting on Airline

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man in connection with an Independence Day shooting. According to court documents, Masimino Rodriguez, 28, was indicted on five counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday. According to Toledo Police documents, officers found Rodriguez...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Bryan Man Sentenced To Prison For Crimes Involving Minor

(PRESS RELEASE) Britton Poynter, 37, was sentenced today in the Common Pleas Court to an indefinite term of 10-13 years in prison for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and corrupting a minor with drugs for crimes involving a 14-year-old girl. He is now a Tier II sex offender and...
BRYAN, OH
WANE-TV

Police: Man with fentanyl and needles fled from officers in Auburn

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – What began as a reported medical emergency Thursday turned into a chase and ended in an arrest of a man accused of having drugs and paraphernalia, according to the Auburn Police Department. Officers were called to the 500 block of Touring Drive after someone saw...
AUBURN, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Abuse#Sentencing#Domestic Violence#Drug Test#Counterfeit
13abc.com

Man indicted in 4th of July double shooting at Briarwood Apartments

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Lucas County grand jury indicted a man connected to a 4th of July double shooting in Toledo. According to court documents, a grand jury indicted Avon Tarvares Carter, 18, on three counts of felonious assault with 3 year gun specification charges on Wednesday. According to...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Search Warrants Executed at Two Lenawee County Residences

Adrian, MI – Two search warrants were executed at Lenawee County residences early Tuesday morning. The Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office reports that the homes were in Raisin Township and the City of Adrian… and the warrants were executed at approximately 5am. Deputies received information that the person...
Lima News

Lima Municipal Court records

Terriell C. Ragland, 27, of Lima, found guilty of OVI (aj). Sentence: 365 days jail. 335 days suspended. $850 fine. Damoni V. Brown, 22, of Lima, found guilty of no OL. Sentence: 30 days jail. 30 days suspended. $200 fine. Elliot Gipson, 42, of Lima, pleaded no contest and found...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
hometownstations.com

State Highway Patrol announces OVI checkpoint on Main Street in Findlay

7/15/22 Press Release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay - The Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Findlay Police Department, the University of Findlay Police Department, and the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, announced today(7/15/22) an OVI checkpoint will be held from 8P.M. to 12A.M. tonight, on Main Street, in the City of Findlay, Hancock County.
FINDLAY, OH
WTOL 11

Man pleads guilty in fatal 2021 hit-and-run

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's Note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on July 2, 2022. A man has pleaded guilty to charges of a hit-and-run that took place in August 2021. Orlandus Hearn Jr. was charged with leaving the scene after a fatal crash last...
TOLEDO, OH
hometownstations.com

Crime Stoppers looking for information on Andrew Focht

Crime Stoppers is looking for information on the whereabouts of a Lima man that pleaded guilty to a stabbing. 32-year-old Andrew Focht pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in June and was set to be sentenced in August. He was released on bond the same day he pleaded guilty to the charge. On April 5th, 2022, Lima police officers responded to a home on Harrison Avenue where they found Paul Wietholter suffering from numerous knife wounds. Police were able to arrest Focht once they learned that he may have been involved in the stabbing.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Juvenile murder suspects have pre-trial conferences

LIMA — Pre-trial conferences were held Monday in Allen County Juvenile Court for three of four young county residents charged with murder in the June 10 shooting death of Lima resident Jaden Halpern. A hearing for the remaining juvenile suspect is scheduled for Aug. 11. There is speculation that...
LIMA, OH
fortwaynesnbc.com

One dead in fiery crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is dead in a crash Friday morning on Indiana 37, just west of the North County Line Road, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department said. Officers were called to the scene just before 5 a.m., a statement from the department...
FORT WAYNE, IN
thevillagereporter.com

Stolen Dog From West Unity Area Safely Returned To Owner

STOLEN DOG … West Unity Police Chief J.R. Jones said that they received a report of a stolen dog, obtained a search warrant and were able to find the missing Mini Australian Shepherd and returned the 8-month-old puppy back to its owner. By: Daniel Cooley. There is a happy...
WEST UNITY, OH
WTOL 11

Gun discharges during south Toledo police chase; Man arrested

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was arrested in south Toledo Wednesday after police claim he led them on a chase and tossed a gun from his vehicle, which fired upon hitting the ground. Police started their pursuit at North Detroit and Oakwood avenues about 6 p.m., according to a police report. The suspect, 28-year-old Iman Rahim, threw a gun from the vehicle, which was later recovered by police at Detroit and Woodland avenues.
TOLEDO, OH
The Crescent-News

The Crescent-News

Defiance, OH
85
Followers
48
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Crescent-News is the largest daily newspaper in the four county area comprising Northwest Ohio and is owned by the Adams Publishing Group. The company’s main product is The Crescent-News, a daily newspaper published three days per week on a Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday schedule. It offers home delivery within in a 25-mile radius of Defiance and has a daily circulation of 13,905 and a Sunday circulation of 14,856. The larger communities served include Napoleon, Bryan, Archbold, Paulding and Hicksville.

 https://www.crescent-news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy