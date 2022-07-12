Johnathon Herder, 43, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on two counts of forgery and five counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony, according to Prosecutor Morris Murray’s office. He was given 44 months in prison with credit for 211 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio while his case was pending. Herder stole five blank checks belonging to another person which he and two co-defendants forged and cashed at a local bank.

Clifford Bard, 51, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given a 24-month prison term and a 10-year operator’s license suspension with credit for 52 days served in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO) while his case was pending. He failed to comply with a traffic stop on April 29 on Farmer Mark Road in Mark Center, then led law enforcement officers on a high-speed pursuit that entered Indiana. While fleeing from police on a motorcycle, he created a substantial risk to the safety of a child under his care on the vehicle.

Anthony Diaz, 20, 712 Pierce St., appeared for sentencing on charges of trafficking in a counterfeit controlled substance, a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for two years and ordered to pay $500 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transaction to a confidential informant. The drug charge was amended from a fourth-degree felony.

Tyler Fleming, 39, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he complete community-based treatment. He possessed methamphetamine and failed to appear for a hearing in Defiance County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

Alexander Glowinski, 28, Cecil, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; and attempted retaliation, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that he produce a clean drug test at sentencing and not go upon the premises of McDonald’s restaurant in Defiance. A charge of intimidation of an attorney, victim or witness, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Aric Grubb, 41, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on charges of assault, a fourth-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was placed on community control for four years and ordered to complete the SEARCH program. The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, which had alleged that on Jan. 7 he caused, or attempted to cause, serious physical harm to another by means of a deadly weapon. Authorities further alleged that Grubb also caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member during the same incident.

Dillon Freed, 28, Sherwood, pleaded no contest to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and four counts of violating a protection order, each a fifth-degree felony. He was found guilty of each charge. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. His bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 9. Freed attempted to cause serious physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 1.

Jeremy Krill, 47, Hicksville, pleaded no contest to domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was placed on probation for two years and given a suspended 180-day CCNO jail sentence. He caused physical harm to a family or household member.

Brianna Ward, 33, Stryker (CCNO), appeared for sentencing on two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years with conditions, including that she complete in-patient treatment at Serenity Haven and pay $150 restitution to the Multi-Area Narcotics Unit for the drug transactions to a confidential informant. A third count of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Steven Carmicle, 58, Davenport, Fla., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 24.

Tracy Dalton, 55, Sherwood, pleaded guilty to theft, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 31.

Fergusson Harris, 21, Beverly, pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was modified to personal-recognizance. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.

Joel Malone, 49, 827 Washington Ave., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 22.

James Schmidt, 33, Holgate, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

Everardo Valero, 43, Stryker (CCNO), pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition and attempted to gross sexual imposition, each a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 1.

Patricia Vance, 47, Wabash, Ind., pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and trafficking in cocaine, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 30.