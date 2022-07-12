ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
D.C. gets Nixon lectern donation

By Beth Krouse bkrouse@Crescent-News.com
Recently Defiance College was gifted a lectern believed to have been used by former President Richard Nixon during his October 1956 visit to the college, when he was vice president.

The lectern was discovered by Vanessa O’Kelley, the daughter of Dr. Jarrell O’Kelley (a professor from 1966-93), who was “cleaning out her parents’ house,” said Britta Baker, Defiance College’s marketing coordinator. “She told her brother, Andy O’Kelley, about it. He is actually the one who suggested that it is the same one Nixon spoke at and photographs support that theory.”

Nixon’s visit to Defiance College in October of 1956 was during the Fall Convocation and Homecoming Events according to documents provided by Baker.

It’s not known how the lectern came into the ownership of Dr. Jarrell O’Kelley but it is believed, according to Baker, that the lectern “could have been given to another faculty (member) and then later given to O’Kelley after their use. Maybe it was saved from the Defiance Hall fire in 1965?”

“Not much is known about this (lectern) or the ownership chain. The (lectern) will be cleaned up, possibly restored, as well, and will be displayed in the same area in the library that houses our Eisenhower artifacts.”

The Defiance College Bulletin covered Nixon’s visit some of the text from that publication reads:

“Highlights of the week came the next day, when Vice President Nixon was the speaker at an outdoor convocation.

“Four thousand persons were on the campus, with additional thousands lining the street as Mr. and Mrs. Nixon came from the airport,” the report noted. “Although a national campaign was in progress, politics was banned for the duration of the Defiance visit.”

Mr. Nixon’s walk on ‘The World’ included a tribute to the small, independent college like Defiance. He presented a flag to the college in memory of his father.

“... . Prior to the convocation, the Nixons, as guests of president and Mrs. McCann, attended a tea in the new library for faculty wives and the women’s commission ... .”

