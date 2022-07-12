Employer job searches widen as need grows

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In June, the US economy added 372,000 jobs. Despite the addition, employers in Pima County are still looking for workers.

"We could definitely hire 30 to 50 more people today," Chris Albright, the President of KE&G Construction, said. "It's never been this bad."

One way they are combating the problem is by training people who are new to the industry.

"We are trying to find people that are new to construction and help grow them within the company," Albright said.

At the Pima County One Stop Career Center, they are seeing this trend across different industries.

"There's a lot of jobs out there that have requirements that don't require a bachelor's degree." Michael Gates, a Community Service Manager at the center, said. "It's just a matter of a relatively short-term job training that can lead them to a fantastic career and career path."

He added that some fields are looking past people's backgrounds that in the past would've prevented them from getting a job.

"Because of the demand they are seeing, they are quite forgiving as far as what a person's background can be," Gates said about the truck driving business.

For more information on job assistance within Pima County, click here.

——-

Greg Bradbury is a reporter for KGUN 9. Greg is a graduate of Syracuse University where he studied Broadcast Journalism and Spanish. Greg joined KGUN 9 in February 2021 as a Multimedia Journalist after working at the ABC National Desk as a Digital News Associate. Share your story ideas and important issues with Greg by emailing greg.bradbury@kgun9.com or by connecting on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

----