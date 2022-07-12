ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Caldwell County, KY

PHOTOS – Caldwell County Volleyball Practice

By Todd Griffin
yoursportsedge.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Caldwell County volleyball team was in the gym Monday as it gears up...

www.yoursportsedge.com

yoursportsedge.com

Landon Hunt Shoots Low Score for Go Series Title

Landon Hunt flirted with par over his final nine holes and shot the low score of the day at the GO Junior Golf Southern Series Championship Thursday. Hunt began his day on the back nine at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club with a 4-over 40. He finished with a 1-over 36 over his final nine holes to shoot a 5-over 76. His score won the 13-15 age group and was the lowest of the day.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

Fort Outduels Lindsey Sisters for Go Series Southern Championship Title

Anna Fort started strong and made her score stand up as she won the GO Junior Golf Series Southern Championship Thursday. The Hopkinsville High junior shot 2-over par through 15 holes at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club and finished with a 7-over 78 to claim first place. She had a pair of birdies in her final six holes to help her beat Conlee Lindsey by three shots.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
yoursportsedge.com

VIDEO – Cortner Says Players Competing for Positions

The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team returned to practice this week as the squad gets ready for its regular-season opener, which is set for Aug. 18 at Heritage Christian Academy in Hopkinsville. Head coach Daniel Cortner returns for his eighth season as Lady Tiger head coach. He says players...
CALDWELL COUNTY, KY
whopam.com

Princeton man killed in Trigg County accident

A single-vehicle accident on KY 139 in Trigg County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Caldwell County man. Kentucky State Police investigated and determined 72-year old Blakeley Mitchell of Princeton had been traveling north on Princeton Road when for unknown reasons his pickup left the roadway and overturned. Mitchell...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Charity Poker Run Set to Honor Dakota Rager of Belton, Kentucky

Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, died on November 16th, 2015. He was a beloved family member, loyal friend, and coal miner with Armstrong Coal Company. He touched so many lives in the Muhlenberg County community. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. November 16th, 2015...
BELTON, KY
whvoradio.com

Bingham Drilling Opens Two Wells In Marion

On July 8, John Bingham struck gold in Marion. Twice. Not actual gold, the precious and valuable Earth metal, but another important commodity: fresh water. His company, Bingham Drilling, had been called by a couple of property owners in Crittenden County seeking help and relief from the recent crisis that’s developed following the draining of Lake George and the ensuing drought that has plagued west Kentucky.
MARION, KY
wkdzradio.com

Name Released In Trigg County Fatal Crash

Kentucky State Police have released the name of a Princeton man that was killed in a wreck on Princeton Road in Trigg County Thursday afternoon. Kentucky State Police say a truck driven by 72-year-old Blakely Mitchell was northbound when it ran off the road and overturned ejecting and killing Mitchell.
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in Owensboro crash

Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
OWENSBORO, KY
whvoradio.com

Newcom Reflects On Crittenden County Water Crisis

Much like December’s tornadoes and a global pandemic, there is no true playbook for how to handle when a main water source of a town runs dangerously dry. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and his Marion constituents are learning this first hand, in what’s been another tough “first-time-for-everything” experience in the Commonwealth.
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, KY
wkdzradio.com

Uptick Of COVID Cases Around The Area

COVID-19 cases are on the rise around the area again. The Pennyrile District Health Department has announced 213 total cases of the virus from Friday through Wednesday in its five-county district. According to the health department’s update, 50 of those cases are in Trigg County. Officials report 28 total...
TRIGG COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Henderson Co. crash sends 2 people to hospital

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck. It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299. We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Sports
14news.com

Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival

STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally has returned for another year of live music, tattoo contests and more. Tickets are still available at the door, it costs $45 a person for the whole weekend when purchased Thursday. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the event. Rally...
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

Sturgis Family Diner prepares for usual rush for Kentucky Bike Rally

Sturgis, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally draws big crowds to Sturgis. Patrons come from both in-state and out-of-state. [Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival]. “Somebody told me they came from Michigan and they drove their bike,” said diner waitress Jessica Richardson. “They said they don’t bring the camper, they said they only brought their bike and a bookbag of things. They rode all the way from there to here over 1,000 miles.”
STURGIS, KY
14news.com

Police: Man arrested after chase through Hopkins Co.

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street. Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding. That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect....
MADISONVILLE, KY
14news.com

Major announcement planned at Accuride in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane. The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo. Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures...
HENDERSON, KY

