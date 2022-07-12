PHOTOS – Caldwell County Volleyball Practice

Sturgis, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally draws big crowds to Sturgis. Patrons come from both in-state and out-of-state. [Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival]. “Somebody told me they came from Michigan and they drove their bike,” said diner waitress Jessica Richardson. “They said they don’t bring the camper, they said they only brought their bike and a bookbag of things. They rode all the way from there to here over 1,000 miles.”

