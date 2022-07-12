PHOTOS – Caldwell County Volleyball Practice

Landon Hunt flirted with par over his final nine holes and shot the low score of the day at the GO Junior Golf Southern Series Championship Thursday. Hunt began his day on the back nine at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club with a 4-over 40. He finished with a 1-over 36 over his final nine holes to shoot a 5-over 76. His score won the 13-15 age group and was the lowest of the day.
Anna Fort started strong and made her score stand up as she won the GO Junior Golf Series Southern Championship Thursday. The Hopkinsville High junior shot 2-over par through 15 holes at the Hopkinsville Golf and Country Club and finished with a 7-over 78 to claim first place. She had a pair of birdies in her final six holes to help her beat Conlee Lindsey by three shots.
The Caldwell County Lady Tiger volleyball team returned to practice this week as the squad gets ready for its regular-season opener, which is set for Aug. 18 at Heritage Christian Academy in Hopkinsville. Head coach Daniel Cortner returns for his eighth season as Lady Tiger head coach. He says players...
A single-vehicle accident on KY 139 in Trigg County Thursday afternoon claimed the life of a Caldwell County man. Kentucky State Police investigated and determined 72-year old Blakeley Mitchell of Princeton had been traveling north on Princeton Road when for unknown reasons his pickup left the roadway and overturned. Mitchell...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An autograph signing was changed at Bosse Field due to an incident that occurred on Tuesday. During the USSSA Pride softball game Tuesday night, some fans in attendance became unruly after lines began forming in the third inning for autographs. On Wednesday, the Pride posted a...
Dakota Rager, 24, of Belton, died on November 16th, 2015. He was a beloved family member, loyal friend, and coal miner with Armstrong Coal Company. He touched so many lives in the Muhlenberg County community. Since his passing, the family has been giving back in his name. November 16th, 2015...
On July 8, John Bingham struck gold in Marion. Twice. Not actual gold, the precious and valuable Earth metal, but another important commodity: fresh water. His company, Bingham Drilling, had been called by a couple of property owners in Crittenden County seeking help and relief from the recent crisis that’s developed following the draining of Lake George and the ensuing drought that has plagued west Kentucky.
Officials in Owensboro, Kentucky, have identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash on Wednesday. The Daviess County Coroner's Office identified the motorcyclist who died as 39-year-old Nicholas C. Howell. The crash happened on Wednesday morning, at the intersection of New Hartford Road and East 27th Street. Police say...
Much like December’s tornadoes and a global pandemic, there is no true playbook for how to handle when a main water source of a town runs dangerously dry. Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom and his Marion constituents are learning this first hand, in what’s been another tough “first-time-for-everything” experience in the Commonwealth.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise around the area again. The Pennyrile District Health Department has announced 213 total cases of the virus from Friday through Wednesday in its five-county district. According to the health department’s update, 50 of those cases are in Trigg County. Officials report 28 total...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A crash in Henderson County sent two people to the hospital. The sheriff’s office says the crash involved a tow truck and pickup truck. It happened on KY 425 and KY 1299. We’re told the driver and passenger of the pickup truck have non-life...
STURGIS, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally has returned for another year of live music, tattoo contests and more. Tickets are still available at the door, it costs $45 a person for the whole weekend when purchased Thursday. Attendees must be 21 or older to attend the event. Rally...
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – The northbound lanes of Interstate 69 have been cleared at the site of an RV fire near the 42 mile marker in Marshall County. A recreational vehicle caught fire, requiring the road to be blocked for emergency response. The site is cleared and all...
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Police say they are looking for a suspect involved in a deadly wreck that happened on the Henderson Bypass. According to Henderson Police, the motorcyclist was 48-year-old Charles B. Harris III of Owensboro. His passenger 48-year-old Patricia L. Harris also of Owensboro, was transported to...
Sturgis, Ky. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Bike Rally draws big crowds to Sturgis. Patrons come from both in-state and out-of-state. [Kentucky Bike Rally revs up for weekend festival]. “Somebody told me they came from Michigan and they drove their bike,” said diner waitress Jessica Richardson. “They said they don’t bring the camper, they said they only brought their bike and a bookbag of things. They rode all the way from there to here over 1,000 miles.”
MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - A high-speed chase in Madisonville ended with the arrest of one man. It started around 1:30 Friday morning on South Main Street. Officers say they were patrolling the area when they saw a car speeding. That’s when police say the officer started chasing after the suspect....
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Crews are responding to a wreck involving a semi on the Audubon Parkway in Henderson County. Dispatch tells us it happened at the 11 mile-marker in the eastbound lanes. Our photographer on scene says the semi appeared to be in a wreck with a paint...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson Economic Officials say there is a major announcement planned Thursday. It’s scheduled for 10 a.m. at Accuride on Adams Lane. The announcement notification includes the Team Kentucky logo. Accuride’s website shows they were established in 1974. It shows it’s an automated facility that manufactures...
MARION, KY — The city of Marion, Kentucky — still battling a water shortage — has gotten notice of a water line break near Marion True Value Hardware along Sturgis Road, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says. The cabinet says a 6-inch line was broken around 3 p.m....
