The Summer Celtics will take the court one more time in Las Vegas, but it won't be in the championship game. Boston recorded its third consecutive victory at the 2022 NBA Summer League on Thursday by defeating the Memphis Grizzlies 108-91. The C's own a 3-1 record through four games after a loss to the Miami Heat and wins over the Milwaukee Bucks and Golden State Warriors.

BOSTON, MA ・ 11 HOURS AGO