ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

'Squid Game,' 'Abbott Elementary' vying for Emmy nominations

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J7Pyl_0gcPj40S00
Emmy Nominations

“Succession” and “Ted Lasso” are in the hunt for Emmy nominations that could add to their previous trophy hauls, but they're up against hungry newcomers.

When the bids are announced Tuesday, the social satire “Succession,” a 2020 top-drama winner, may face a showdown with “Squid Game.” The South Korean hit about a brutal survival contest is vying to become the first non-English language Emmy nominee.

The Emmys once were dominated by broadcast networks and then cable, with the rise of streaming services changing the balance of power and perhaps the awards themselves. The possibility of Netflix's “Squid Game” joining the Emmy mix is the result of streaming's global marketplace focus.

Other possible drama contenders include the modern Western “Yellowstone,” workplace thriller “Severance” and “Yellowjackets,” a hybrid survival and coming-of-age tale.

Potential competition for “Ted Lasso," which claimed seven trophies including best comedy last year, includes the inaugural seasons of “Abbott Elementary" and “Only Murders in the Building” — both popular and critical successes.

Past top comedy winner “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” also is vying for nods.

There are a number of outgoing shows looking for some final Emmy love. Among dramas that includes “This Is Us," and “Ozark,” with “Insecure” and “black-ish” on the comedy side.

Jean Smart, last year's best comedy actress winner for “Hacks,” is in the running for a nod again, as is the series, with “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis hoping to repeat his 2021 comedy actor win. Bill Hader is chasing a third award in the category for “Barry.”

“The Crown,” which dominated the 2021 drama awards, wasn't televised within the eligibility period and is sitting this year out.

JB Smoove (“Curb Your Enthusiasm”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Television Academy Chairman and CEO Frank Scherma were to announce the nominees. The Emmy ceremony is set for Sept. 12 and will air on NBC, with a host yet to be announced.

___

For more on this year’s Emmy Awards, visit: www.apnews.com/EmmyAwards

Comments / 0

Related
HelloBeautiful

Erykah Badu Twerks Her Bountiful Cakes On Stage During Meg Thee Stallion’s Concert

If them girls from Texas know how to do anything at all, it’s shake what their mothers gave them. Just ask Megan Thee Stallion and Erykah Badu. Our favorite Houston Hottie posted a reel to her Instagram that showed Badu hopping on stage during her concert in Switzerland. Dressed comfortable in denim shorts, a white tee shirt, and a pair of sneakers, the eclectic Neo-soul singer blessed the crowd with a lil rump shaking before getting on all fours and twerking her life away to Megan’s song, Kitty Kat.
MUSIC
The Independent

Paul Ryder death: Happy Mondays star found dead, aged 58

Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder has died, aged 58.The bassist was found dead on Friday (15 July) hours before he was due to play with the band at a festival in Sunderland. A cause of death is currently unknown.Ryder, who was the younger brother of bandmate Shaun, co-founded the group, whose official Facebook page announced the news.A statement read: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.”On Twitter, Shaun hailed his brother as “a true pioneer and legend”, adding: “He will be forever missed. We thank...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Where the Crawdads Sing’ Star Daisy Edgar-Jones on Working With Reese Witherspoon, Taylor Swift and ‘Cockroach Run-Ins’ While on Location

Click here to read the full article. Based on the novel of the same name by Delia Owens, Sony’s “Where the Crawdads Sing” follows a young girl named Kya who learns to survive on her own in a swampy North Carolina marsh after she’s abandoned by her family. Kya (Daisy Edgar-Jones) goes on to publish several illustrated books about the local environment. During the four-month shoot in the marshlands near New Orleans, the cast and crew experienced a series of obstacles ranging from alligator encounters to weather-induced shutdowns. On the red carpet, the film’s stars shined a light on how the...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Sudeikis
Person
Jean Smart
Person
Melissa Fumero
Person
Bill Hader
The Independent

Jamie Lee Curtis says she assumed Ana de Armas was an ‘inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman’

Jamie Lee Curtis has said she is “embarrassed” to admit that she assumed Ana de Armas was an “inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman” new to Hollywood.The two actors starred opposite one another in 2019’s mystery crime film Knives Out.In a new interview with Elle, Curtis opened up about the “assumptions” she had when meeting de Armas for the first time. “I assumed – and I say this with real embarrassment — because she had come from Cuba, that she had just arrived,” she said.“I made an assumption that she was an inexperienced, unsophisticated young woman. That first day, I was...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lizzo reveals why her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright ‘hits different’

Lizzo has revealed how her relationship with her boyfriend Myke Wright “hits different,” and why she values him so much.The 34-year-old singer discussed her romance during an appearance on 105.1 FM’s The Breakfast Club, where she acknowledged how her loved ones have supported her before her success. She also noted how her friends love her for who she is and met her before she started going by Lizzo, as her original name is Melissa Jefferson. According to Lizzo, Wright is someone she met before rising to fame, as they were “friends” first, which is something she said is “important”...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emmy Awards#Emmy Nominations#Squid#Emmys#South Korean#Non English
The Independent

Musicians hail Happy Mondays’ Paul Ryder as a ‘pioneer and inspiration’

Charlatans frontman Tim Burgess has led tributes to Happy Mondays star Paul Ryder after his death aged 58.The Salford-raised bass player and Happy Mondays founding member died on Friday morning, a statement from the band confirmed.The group said on their official Facebook page: “The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morning.The Ryder family and Happy Mondays band members are deeply saddened and shocked to say that Paul Ryder passed away this morningA true pioneer and legend. He will be forever missed ❤️We thank you for respecting...
MUSIC
The Independent

Jessica Simpson says Selena Gomez took her daughter to an Olivia Rodrigo concert: ‘A great babysitter’

Jessica Simpson just revealed that Selena Gomez once took her 10-year-old daughter, Maxwell, to an Olivia Rodrigo concert and praised the actor for being such a “great babysitter”The 42-year-old singer discussed motherhood during an Instagram Live with Suneel Gupta while appearing on American Express Business’ episode of Business Class: Office Hours. During the conversation, the actor said she didn’t get to take her daughter to her first concert because Gomez was Maxwell’s “babysitter” to see Rodrigo.“I was sad when Maxwell got to go to her first concert..[to see] Olivia Rodrigo,” Simpsons explained. “Selena Gomez was her babysitter.”“She went with...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Coulier recalls first reaction to ex Alanis Morissette’s ‘You Oughta Know’

Dave Coulier has recalled his reaction when he heard ex-girlfriend Alanis Morissette’s “You Oughta Know” for the first time.It’s been long rumoured that the Grammy-winning singer’s 1995 hit is about the Full House star, whom she dated in the 1990s. In a new interview on Jim Norton and Sam Roberts’ SiriusXM radio show, the hosts took a moment to remind Coulier of the moment he first heard Morissette’s song. “Here’s the story,” Coulier began. “I’m driving in Detroit and I’ve got my radio on and I hear the hook for ‘You Oughta Know’ come on the radio and I’m...
MUSIC
The Independent

Beyoncé critiqued Austin Powers poster for making her too skinny: ‘It’s not me’

It has been revealed that Beyoncé called out 2002’s Austin Powers in Goldmember movie poster after it made her look “too skinny”.The global superstar was 19 when she featured as Foxxy Cleopatra, an FBI agent who had been previously romantically involved with Mike Myers’ Austin Powers, in his movie spoof of James Bond. Speaking to Vulture on the 20th anniversary of the film’s release, the movie’s makeup artist Kate Biscoe explained that the movie poster was edited at the request of Beyoncé to show more of her curves. “When we were shooting, someone brought her a poster that would...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
The Independent

Love Island couples on the rocks after ‘nightmare’ movie night episode

The latest episode of Love Island put the existing couples’ relationships to the ultimate test.With weeks of the series left to go, producers decided now is the right time to drop “movie night”.This episode, which is a favourite among viewers, sees the contestants watch clips of their partners’ behaviour away from them in the villa.After a particularly dramatic Casa Amor, which saw Davide, Ekin-Su and Dami flirting with other people, fans have been anticipating fireworks to follow this episode whenever it drops.Ahead of the evening, Dami said: “Movie night tonight is going to be some serious, horrific stuff. Personally,...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

The Independent

745K+
Followers
231K+
Post
338M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy