Yellowstone National Park was recently closed to tourists as historic flooding ripped through the area. The floods caused major damage to roads and some houses were even swept away. This caused setbacks for traveler's plans who wanted to visit the beautiful park. Plus, there could be a potential decrease in the area's economy as fewer tourists visit. But the alarm bells that are ringing for many people are how the animals are going to be affected by the floods.

ANIMALS ・ 24 DAYS AGO