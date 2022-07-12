Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming Project Show in Vegas

Katy Perry models styles from her spring collection. Courtesy of Christine Hahn

Katy Perry will be the keynote speaker at the Project show in Las Vegas next month.

The singer, whose Katy Perry Collections line will be showcased at the show, will share her perspective on entrepreneurship, design and creative inspiration on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. on the N:OW stage at Project in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. She will then visit her booth at the show to unveil her latest women’s footwear collection.

The Grammy-nominated musician relaunched her Katy Perry Collections brand for spring, the first since retaining ownership of the label she first launched in 2017 with Global Brands Group.

In addition to Perry, the upcoming show in Vegas will feature Kristin Cavallari, the actress and entrepreneur, who will speak with Rachel McCord, host and founder of the McCord List, about building a successful brand and life as a “mompreneur” in a session called “Uncommon Advice.” That session will take place on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall of the LVCC.

The day before, Lala Kent, a social media star, actress and writer, will tackle the topic of social media trends for 2023 and offer tips on how to scale a business and brand by engaging celebrities to transform marketing efforts and employing engaging social media campaigns. That session will be 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to learn from Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari and Lala Kent, three remarkable women leading various corners of the fashion industry, combined with a robust lineup of brands and premium denim from Levi’s, Hudson Jeans, and Joe’s Jeans,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, which owns Project and MAGIC. “In addition to highlighting emergent brands, paired with respected and established brands, our upcoming event brings attention to the circular fashion landscape, from seed to shelf and everything in between — a true representation of today’s fashion ecosystem.”

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC will be held Aug. 8 to 10 in Las Vegas at the Convention Center.