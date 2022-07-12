ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Katy Perry to Speak at Upcoming Project Show in Vegas

By Jean E. Palmieri
WWD
WWD
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dhwN_0gcPi39w00
Katy Perry models styles from her spring collection. Courtesy of Christine Hahn

Katy Perry will be the keynote speaker at the Project show in Las Vegas next month.

The singer, whose Katy Perry Collections line will be showcased at the show, will share her perspective on entrepreneurship, design and creative inspiration on Aug. 9 at 9 a.m. on the N:OW stage at Project in the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. She will then visit her booth at the show to unveil her latest women’s footwear collection.

The Grammy-nominated musician relaunched her Katy Perry Collections brand for spring, the first since retaining ownership of the label she first launched in 2017 with Global Brands Group.

In addition to Perry, the upcoming show in Vegas will feature Kristin Cavallari, the actress and entrepreneur, who will speak with Rachel McCord, host and founder of the McCord List, about building a successful brand and life as a “mompreneur” in a session called “Uncommon Advice.” That session will take place on Aug. 9 at 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall of the LVCC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1F1CUa_0gcPi39w00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hrQuy_0gcPi39w00

The day before, Lala Kent, a social media star, actress and writer, will tackle the topic of social media trends for 2023 and offer tips on how to scale a business and brand by engaging celebrities to transform marketing efforts and employing engaging social media campaigns. That session will be 1 p.m. at MAGIC in the West Hall.

“It’s not often you have the opportunity to learn from Katy Perry, Kristin Cavallari and Lala Kent, three remarkable women leading various corners of the fashion industry, combined with a robust lineup of brands and premium denim from Levi’s, Hudson Jeans, and Joe’s Jeans,” said Kelly Helfman, president of Informa Markets Fashion, which owns Project and MAGIC. “In addition to highlighting emergent brands, paired with respected and established brands, our upcoming event brings attention to the circular fashion landscape, from seed to shelf and everything in between — a true representation of today’s fashion ecosystem.”

MAGIC, Project and Sourcing at MAGIC will be held Aug. 8 to 10 in Las Vegas at the Convention Center.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WWD

Lizzo Spotlights Her Yitty Shapewear Line in Blue Bralette and Biker Shorts for ‘Today’ Show Concert Supporting New ‘Special’ Album

Click here to read the full article. Lizzo made a splash for her appearance on the “Today” show. On Friday, the Grammy-winning singer performed on the popular talk show’s Citi Concert Series at Rockefeller Center in New York City. She wore a metallic blue outfit that featured chains, cone bra detailing on the bustier and metal studs.More from WWDThe Costumes in 'Persuasion'Travis Barker, Halsey and Lil Wayne Join Machine Gun Kelly's L.A. ConcertRed Carpet Looks at the 'The Gray Man' L.A. Premiere During the show, she later changed into a two-piece royal blue set from her shapewear line, Yitty. She wore a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Aureta Joins L.A. Fine Jewelry Brand as Creative Director

Click here to read the full article. Social media influencer and brand consultant Aureta Thomollari, known for her Peggy Guggenheim-like personal style and artful Instagram feed, has been named creative director of the Los Angeles-based fine jewelry label Huckleberry. She will be bringing her over-the-topness to the business founded in 2013 by Jason Hoehn, who has collaborated with Nick Fouquet and whose eccentric, seven-figure designs have been worn by Rihanna, Kate Winslet, Pharrell Williams and more.More from WWDHigh Jewelers Go Big And Bold This JulyCouture Jewelry Preview: Dripping JewelsGetting Ready with Social Media Star Blake Gray [PHOTOS] Thomollari discovered Huckleberry five years...
LOS ANGELES, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Jayda Cheaves Showed Out In A Luxurious White Dress At BET Awards 2022

The culture's biggest night took place in Los Angeles on Sunday night. All of the stars showed out for the 2022 BET Awards and there were plenty of stand-out moments, even before the ceremony took place. The Red Carpet found plenty of celebrities showcasing stunning attires but the ladies truly showed out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Entertainment
Nevada State
Nevada Entertainment
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Aniston Shows Off ‘Fresh Summer Cut’ And Leaves Fans Speechless In New Instagram Post—She Looks Incredible!

If anyone’s known for having iconic, incredible, showstopping hair, it’s Jennifer Aniston—who could ever forget “The Rachel” haircut, which took the world by storm in the 90s? Even now, more than 20 years later, the Friends alum is still rocking gorgeous locks. Recently, her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, shared a picture of the star’s “fresh summer cut” on Instagram, and fans are simply in awe of how stunning she looks!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Katy Perry
HollywoodLife

Nick Jonas Walks With Daughter Malti Marie, 5 Mos., In Matching Sneakers On 1st Father’s Day

Nick Jonas, 29, and his four-month-old daughter Malti wore matching sneakers on his first Father’s Day. Both pairs of shoes were white with meaningful words on the back. Baby Malti’s shoes had the letter “M” on each foot, while Nick’s said “MM’s” on one shoe and “DAD” on the other. The father-daughter duo rocked the stylish footwear in a close-up shot taken from behind by photographer Divya Akhouri. Nick posted the shot to Instagram and revealed that his wife Priyanka Chopra, 39, bought the shoes.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials

Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project#Global Brands Group#Magic
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From The Low-Cut Tuxedo Vest Taylor Swift Wore At The Tribeca Film Fest—Everyone Is Talking About It!

We’re all well aware that Taylor Swift can do it all— whether that’s singing, songwriting, directing a highly viewed short film last fall, or promoting it at Tribeca Film Festival last week in a chic ensemble! The “I Bet You Think About Me” singer, 32, arrived in a stunning navy pinstripe suit to the New York City event to participate in a screening of All Too Well: The Short Film, which she originally released in November 2021. Swift donned a Max Mara-designed set—composed of a low-cut, button-up vest and high-waisted, wide-leg pants— both from the label’s pre-Fall 2022 collection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
shefinds

Fans Are Losing It Over Kate Middleton’s White Fitted Alexander McQueen Suit From Her Recent London Appearance

When it comes to chic, timeless and classic style, Kate Middleton is a master, and she’s a known fan of Alexander McQueen. The Duchess of Cambridge, 40, can also be credited with showing us all how to outfit repeat, glamorously, of course. Last week, she stepped out with her husband Prince William, 40, in London and donned a crisp, white fitted suit that fans and fashion enthusiasts can’t get enough of. If the set looks familiar, Middleton has worn this very ensemble from the luxury British label to meet the Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness back in March.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kate Hudson’s Son Ryder, 18, Towers Over Her As She Takes Stroll With Her 3 Kids In NYC

Kate Hudson has a new man to look up to — her son! On Wednesday, June 15, the 43-year-old actress was spotted with her two sons, Ryder Robinson, 18, and Bingham Bellamy, 10, as well as her daughter, Rani Fujikawa, 3. In photos of the family’s outing, Ryder towered over his mom, who he trumped by over a head. It is clear that the now-adult grandson of iconic actress Goldie Hawn, 76, got his height from his biological father, singer Chris Robinson, 55, who stands at 6 foot 2 inches!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Enjoy Fun in the Sun on Romantic Greece Vacation

Goldie Hawn and her longtime partner Kurt Russell kept it casual while visiting the Greek Island of Skiathos. The Snatched star, 76, stepped out in a white smock dress with matching leggings and gray espadrilles. She completed the look with a pair of sunglasses, pendent necklace and black tote bag. Russell, 71, wore a gray t-shirt, shorts and pair of sandals for their morning stroll.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Katie Holmes Rocks Baggy Jeans & $4K Chanel Bag While Out Walking In NYC: Photo

Katie Holmes looked business chic as she was spotted on a stroll through New York City on Thursday. The 43-year-old actress stunned in a cropped black blazer and a pair of cropped, blue wide-leg trousers. A simple white crew neck tee was styled under the blazer and tucked unto her high-waisted pants. The Dawson’s Creek star toted around a gorgeous black Chanel purse with a silver chain across her body. A chain belt worn around her waist perfectly matched. While HollywoodLife cannot confirm the precise purse Katie paired with her outfit, it looks strikingly similar to the $4,400 Chanel Mini Flap Bag. To complete her look, Katie walked in a pair of black flats. Her luscious brunette locks were styled down.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

WWD

33K+
Followers
24K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy