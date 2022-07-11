ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pruthi succeeds Schulman as chief of Pediatric Radiology

By Staff
 3 days ago

Sumit Pruthi, MD, MBBS, professor of Radiology and Radiological Sciences, has succeeded Marta Hernanz-Schulman, MD, as chief of Pediatric Radiology and medical director of Diagnostic Imaging at Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. Pruthi, the current chief of Pediatric Neuroradiology and director of the Pediatric Radiology Fellowship...

